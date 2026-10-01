Your guide to Proposition TE: Exempting fire victims from the ‘mansion tax’

Measure ULA, which took effect in 2023, levies a 4% transfer tax on all L.A. property sales above $5.4 million and a 5.5% tax on sales above $10.9 million. Under current rules, if a Pacific Palisades resident who lost their home in the fire sold the vacant lot for, say, $6 million, they would owe $240,000 in transfer taxes.

Proposition TE would grant a one-time exemption to that tax, offered only to homeowners in Pacific Palisades selling properties that were damaged or destroyed by the Palisades fire. The exemption would last until Jan. 6, 2030 — five years from the date of the fire — and could retroactively be applied for refunds if a resident already sold their property and paid the tax. It applies to all residential properties, whether or not their owners lived there.