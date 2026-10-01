Advertisement
California

Your guide to Proposition TE: Exempting fire victims from the ‘mansion tax’

icon illustration of a mansion on fire with stacks of coins
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Jack Flemming, stands for a portrait on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Patrick T. Fallon/ For The Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Flemming
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Proposition TE would carve out a five-year exemption from L.A.’s “mansion tax” for Pacific Palisades homes damaged or destroyed in the wildfire, sparing sellers six-figure transfer bills on high-end properties.
  • Supporters say fire survivors shouldn’t owe hefty taxes when selling burned-out lots, arguing the break offers basic fairness for families facing insurance shortfalls and steep rebuilding costs.
  • Opponents warn the exemption covers wealthy landlords and investors as well as homeowners, creating a “loophole for the ultrawealthy” and stripping millions annually from Measure ULA’s homeless and affordable housing programs.

Many changes were proposed this election cycle to Measure ULA — the so-called ‘mansion tax’ that levies a fee on property sales above $5.4 million to raise money for housing and homeless initiatives — but only one made it to the ballot. Proposition TE seeks to exempt Palisades fire victims from paying the tax if they sell their home within five years of the disaster.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

What will the measure do?

Measure ULA, which took effect in 2023, levies a 4% transfer tax on all L.A. property sales above $5.4 million and a 5.5% tax on sales above $10.9 million. Under current rules, if a Pacific Palisades resident who lost their home in the fire sold the vacant lot for, say, $6 million, they would owe $240,000 in transfer taxes.

Proposition TE would grant a one-time exemption to that tax, offered only to homeowners in Pacific Palisades selling properties that were damaged or destroyed by the Palisades fire. The exemption would last until Jan. 6, 2030 — five years from the date of the fire — and could retroactively be applied for refunds if a resident already sold their property and paid the tax. It applies to all residential properties, whether or not their owners lived there.

Advertisement

Who are the supporters?

Advocates argue that fire victims already have been through enough, and paying the tax as a result of selling a house that’s been destroyed is unfair.

The ballot measure was approved by 13 of the 15 L.A. City Council members. Councilmember Traci Park, who led the initiative, called it the “least we can do as the community continues to recover,” adding that many are forced to sell because of lack of insurance or rebuilding costs.

“They’re not selling to profit. They’re not selling because they want to. They’re selling because they’ve already lost everything and there’s nothing left,” Park said in a July meeting.

Who are the opponents?

Critics argue that the exemption is too broad and should have included only victims whose primary residence was destroyed as opposed to landlords or investors with portfolios of properties.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, the only council member who voted against putting the measure on the ballot, called it a “loophole for the ultrawealthy” and said any exemption should favor lower-income victims such as tenants who lost rentals or laborers who lost work.

Advertisement

“When wealthy property owners need relief, we’re willing to bend over backwards … to meet their needs and desires. But when working-class people need protections, suddenly our hands are tied,” she said at a meeting in July.

Others are hesitant to stop any funds from flowing into Measure ULA, which raises funding for housing initiatives in the midst of a housing crisis. The exemption could reduce ULA revenue by 6% per year, or $32 million annually, according to the L.A. Housing Department.

Why is this on the ballot?

Proposition TE was spearheaded by Park, whose district includes Pacific Palisades. As fire victims navigate insurance gaps and expensive rebuilding costs, the exemption was proposed as a way to give them more flexibility should they choose to sell their homes.

More L.A. city elections

How and where to vote

More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsHousing & HomelessnessReal EstateMidterm Election 2026California Politics Fires

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers real estate for the Los Angeles Times. He was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement