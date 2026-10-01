Your guide to Proposition 1: Borrowing money for low-income and veteran housing

By one measure, California is short nearly 1.4 million homes for people earning very low incomes. At the same time, middle-income families also struggle to afford housing in the state, where single-family homes sold for a median price of $887,680 in July.

In response, lawmakers are asking voters to let the state borrow $11.25 billion through the sale of bonds to build and maintain housing that low- and middle-income residents can afford.

It’s called Proposition 1, or the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026.