Advertisement
California

Your guide to Proposition 2: Lets leaders fatten ‘rainy day’ fund instead of taxpayer rebates

icon illustration of money with the california state shape surrounded by raindrops
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Taryn Luna. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Taryn Luna
Senior Sacramento Reporter Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature placed Proposition 2 on the November ballot to give government the ability put more money into savings and create another option for leaders to avoid triggering taxpayer rebates during future budget surpluses.

The measure exempts deposits into state savings accounts from a spending limit that voters previously adopted through a series of ballot measures dating to the late 1970s, and increases the share of general fund tax revenue that can be put aside in reserves .

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

What will the measure do?

Under an existing state appropriations restraint, also known as the Gann Limit, lawmakers cannot spend more in the state budget than an amount determined by a formula that takes annual tax proceeds, changes to the population and cost of living into consideration.

Advertisement

Tax revenue above the limit must be divided between schools and refunds to taxpayers. More recent carve-outs in the law also allow leaders to direct excess funds to infrastructure and local government.

The limit applies to most other appropriations of tax revenue, including money that lawmakers tuck away into the “rainy day” fund and other reserves.

California voters also have capped the amount of money lawmakers can set aside in the rainy day fund at 10% of general fund proceeds in a given year.

The proposed changes would exempt deposits into the rainy day fund and a short-term reserve, called the Projected Surplus Temporary Holding Account, from the state appropriations limit. The cap on the rainy day fund would grow from 10% of general fund tax revenue to 20%.

In effect, the measure would allow the governor and the Legislature to put more money into budget reserves, creating another option to avoid triggering rebates.

Advertisement

For example, if the spending limit is $400 billion for the year, and revenue hits $410 billion, the measure would give lawmakers the option to deposit the $10 billion above the spending limit into the rainy day fund, directing the money to infrastructure or giving it to local governments, instead of returning the funding to taxpayers and increasing funding for schools.

Who are the supporters?

Newsom, legislative Democrats and the California Democratic Party say the changes will allow the state to save more when the economy is growing and use the funds to lessen cuts to vital programs during a recession or stock market crash.

Who are the opponents?

Reform California, a political action committee started by state Sen. Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego), and legislative Republicans argue the proposal will allow Democrats to spend more money and hold on to revenue that otherwise would go back to taxpayers.

Why is this on the ballot?

Since taking office, Newsom has argued that it doesn’t make sense for deposits into a savings account to count as spending under state law.

California’s budget revenue also is vulnerable to dramatic and at times unpredictable swings from year to year based on stock market activity. Newsom has said the state should have more flexibility during times of surplus to deposit money into the reserve accounts that lawmakers could then use during deficits to prevent big cuts to social services.

Advertisement

Statewide voters originally adopted the constitutional spending limit during an antitax wave in the late 1970s. Subsequent changes weakened the measure with exemptions to the limit for different kinds of appropriations, such as spending on infrastructure, and made it easier for lawmakers to avoid exceeding the limit and triggering rebates.

Revenue last exceeded the Gann Limit in 2021 when the pandemic left California with a predicted tax surplus of about $75 billion. As he campaigned against a failed recall, the governor set aside about $11.8 billion in cash rebates for middle class and low-income residents under a program he called the “Golden State Stimulus.” The Newsom administration predicted a historic surplus of nearly $100 billion the next year.

But the boom ended up smaller than anticipated and was followed by a predictable bust when federal stimulus dried up. Democrats have continued a pattern of spending more than the state brings in, leaving California with perennial budget shortfalls.

Proposition 2, Democrats say, seeks to even out the ups and downs.

All California statewide props

How and where to vote

More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Taryn Luna

Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement