Your guide to Proposition 3: Making a high-income tax extension permanent

Proposition 3 stems from a decision voters made in 2012, amid a budget crisis, to temporary increase the income tax rate on the top 2% of California earners. In 2016, voters approved another extension through 2030.

Proposition 3 would make the additional levy permanent.

If passed, tax rates for the top 2% of earners would remain as they are. Income brackets rise with inflation, but last year the top 2% of taxpayers earned at least $371,000 for single filers and $743,000 for joint filers.

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If rejected, tax rates for the top 2% would fall in 2031 from at least 10.3% to 9.3%.