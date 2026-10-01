Advertisement
California

Your guide to Proposition 38: Immunology and immunotherapy research funding

icon illustration of several viruses and bacteria
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Within the first few weeks of the Trump Administration’s return to the White House last year, the president criticized and targeted congressionally approved funding for science, medical and other federal research grants.

The president froze or terminated an estimated $3 billion in research grants from agencies that include the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation, and at least half remained frozen or canceled at the beginning of this year, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. A more recent study found that of $177 billion in federal grants the president froze across the U.S., at least $126 million was for medical and science research for California, according to a tracking tool created by the States United Democracy Center and Grant Witness organization.

To backfill some of the loss in research funding, proponents say Proposition 38 will create a stable source of funding for scientists and medical experts. If approved by the voters, the measure will provide $8.4 billion in funding for immunology and immunotherapy research that aims to cure and prevent cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

What will the measure do?

Nationwide, medical research and development are funded by both private companies and government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health.

In California, voters previously approved additional funding resources, Proposition 71 in 2004 and Proposition 14 in 2020 for stem cell research, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. The propositions granted the state authority to issue a combined $8.5 billion in general obligation bonds — a loan that’s repaid with interest over time.

Proposition 38 would authorize the state to issue $8.4 billion in bonds to fund immunology and immunotherapy research to uncover treatments that help the immune system fight diseases such as cancer more effectively.

The measure would require at least $4.2 billion of the funds to be used for immunology research on cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

It also would authorize the state to enter a partnership with an immunology and immunotherapy research institute selected by the California Department of Public Health and allocate half of the bond revenue to it.

Advertisement

The remaining funds would be used for competitive research grants that focus on immunology and immunotherapy; the grants would be awarded by a council of representatives from University of California campuses, universities and nonprofit research institutions.

Californians would take on an increased cost of $500 million to $600 million annually to repay the bond for about 20 years, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

It’s difficult to predict whether the state could receive any revenue from the research funded by Proposition 38. That depends on how many, if any, research projects lead to marketable treatments.

Who are the supporters?

Leading the campaign in support of the proposition is YES on 38: Californians for Life-Saving Immunology Research and Cures.

The group has received endorsements from the ALS Assn., Alzheimer’s Assn., American Nurses Assn. of California, California Black Health Network, Source LGBTQ+ Center and Parkinson Assn. of Norther California.

Advertisement

The group touts that Proposition 38 will make California “a national leader in groundbreaking medical research,” according to the campaign website.

Susan Disney Lord, board co-chair of Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, said the proposed measure offers hope by supporting “breakthrough immunology research that would change the future for millions of people.”

Chris Tarver, president of the American Nurses Assn. of California, said she’s witnessed the need for continued research in immunotherapy research and supports the measure.

“As a daughter of a lung cancer survivor who had one year of immunotherapy, and as a registered nurse, I have seen firsthand the value of immunotherapy,” Tarver said in a statement.

Who are the opponents?

Spearheading the campaign in opposition of Proposition 38 is Robert Kaplan, senior scholar at the Clinical Excellence Research Center at Stanford School of Medicine, and David Panush, who served as a senior health policy and budget advisor to five state Senate presidents.

Advertisement

Kaplan stated, “As written, Proposition 38 is deceptive,” because the proposed criteria for awarding the grant funding would appear to create an extremely minuscule pool of qualified recipients.

To qualify, a recipient institution must be established since Jan. 1, 2025 and have at least 200,000 square feet of research space it controls. From that start date, the recipients also must have an affiliation agreement with a University of California campus and be affiliated with a UC Health system that records more than 35,000 inpatient admissions and 3.5 million outpatient visits annually. The qualification requirements also include having identified at least $250 million in philanthropic support and securing two $50-million commitments for designated research programs.

Kaplan argues medical research grants should be awarded through a competitive process that gives all applicants equal opportunity. Instead, his campaign states, only the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy, co-founded by billionaire Gary K. Michelson, would qualify under the proposed criteria. In a Cal Matters report, a UCLA spokesperson confirmed that among all nonprofit entities affiliated with the school, “only the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy could satisfy the stipulations of Prop. 38.”

Robin Swanson, spokesperson for the Yes on 38 campaign, said that “lots of institutions would qualify for funds under this measure.”

“But it is very likely that [the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy], which is a research institute affiliated with UCLA, will qualify for half of the funds under the current criteria,” she added during a virtual news conference in mid-September.

Advertisement

Swanson said it is likely that other research institutions from Stanford, Scripps Research , USC and Cedars Sinai will qualify for the other 50% of funds, “and that really is we wanted to ensure that we had research institutes that were ready to hit the ground running.”

Ultimately, she said, the decision lies with the California Department of Public Health.

Michelson’s institute first became a nonprofit in 2022, and the co-founder has donated at least $120 million to the research organization. The billionaire is the board chair of the institute, which is housed at a research center owned by UCLA, according to the opposition campaign.

The Vote No on Prop 38 campaign also argues against the financial model of the measure, saying a bond would saddle taxpayers with decades of debt and any potential future revenue from the research is uncertain.

Why is this on the ballot?

Proposition 38 aims to fill the gap in immunology and immunotherapy research funding amid federal funding cuts by the Trump Administration.

All California statewide props

How and where to vote

Advertisement

More election news
CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement