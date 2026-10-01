Your guide to Proposition 39: Stricter voter ID requirements

Proposition 39 brings the national debate around U.S. election integrity home to California by proposing stricter new voter ID requirements for state elections — mandating that voters present government identification every time they vote in person, or cite a specific government ID number when voting by mail.

The measure is backed by prominent California Republicans and ultrawealthy supporters of President Trump, who is pushing even more onerous voter ID measures at the national level. The measure’s backers say it is necessary to prevent voter fraud and block noncitizens from casting ballots. They contend, without evidence, that such problems are widespread in California.

The measure is opposed by the state’s Democratic establishment and prominent civil rights groups, who say it will disenfranchise many eligible voters, particularly those of color, who are poor or live in rural communities, or who move often or have changed their names. They say the latter group would include many married women.

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The opponents also contend — as do many independent election experts — that California already has robust measures for verifying the eligibility and identity of voters, and that voter fraud, including by noncitizens, is exceedingly rare.

A poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by The Times last year found that most Californians support the idea of requiring a government ID every time a voter casts a ballot. A more recent Berkeley IGS poll found that when voters were given the added context that supporters say the measure is necessary to prevent fraud and opponents say it could disenfranchise eligible voters, they were much more split.