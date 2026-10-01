Your guide to Proposition 4: Allowing public campaign financing in California

Proposition 4 would repeal a 1988 ban on the public funding of campaigns and allow all local and state governments to offer public financing programs with certain conditions.

Candidates would have to abide by certain expenditure limits and follow strict criteria. Funds could not be used for legal or defense purposes or to repay personal loans, nor could they be pulled from education, transportation or public safety buckets. The ballot measure also prohibits discrimination based on party or whether a candidate is an incumbent or running in opposition.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature placed this measure on the ballot.