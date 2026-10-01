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California

Your guide to Proposition 4: Allowing public campaign financing in California

icon illustration of money inserted into a ballot box
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2018: Colleen Shalby, community engagement editor, Los Angeles Times
By Colleen Shalby
Staff Writer Follow

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Proposition 4 would grant all state and local governments the ability to establish public campaign financing for candidates seeking office.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

What will the measure do?

Proposition 4 would repeal a 1988 ban on the public funding of campaigns and allow all local and state governments to offer public financing programs with certain conditions.

Candidates would have to abide by certain expenditure limits and follow strict criteria. Funds could not be used for legal or defense purposes or to repay personal loans, nor could they be pulled from education, transportation or public safety buckets. The ballot measure also prohibits discrimination based on party or whether a candidate is an incumbent or running in opposition.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature placed this measure on the ballot.

Who are the supporters?

Supporters include California Clean Money Campaign, California Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of California, ACLU California Action, the California Federation of Labor Unions AFL-CIO and Oakland Rising.

Who are the opponents?

Opponents include the California Taxpayers Assn. and Reform California.

Why is this on the ballot?

The measure aims to tackle the cost of what it takes to run a campaign and to broaden the pool of people who could run for office without being tethered to any individual, group or special interest.

“The increasing costs of political campaigns can force candidates to rely on large contributions from wealthy donors and special interests, which can give those wealthy donors and special interests disproportionate influence over governmental decisions,” the measure states.

There have been several attempts to allow for public campaign financing in California. Five charter cities, including Los Angeles, and at least 14 other states already allow some version of it.

“This bill will restore control to local governments and the state by giving counties, districts, general law cities, and the state the same option that charter cities currently have to enact public financing of campaigns,” a Senate rules committee analysis states.

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How and where to vote

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CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

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Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

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