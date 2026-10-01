Your guide to Proposition 40: California’s billionaire tax proposal

Labor unions, tech executives and politicians have been sparring over a high-profile ballot measure to tax the assets of California billionaires to mostly fund healthcare.

Now voters will get a chance to weigh in.

The high-stakes battle over the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act has fueled a debate over whether the state’s ultrawealthy are paying their fair share in taxes. As the cost of living in the Golden State rises, the divide between the megarich and poor has become a more prominent political flash point. The proposed wealth tax also has divided labor unions and Democrats, some who fear that California entrepreneurs and businesses will flee the state.

More than $200 million already has been spent on supporting and opposing Proposition 40, data from the California secretary of state show. The total includes money raised to support two measures that could nullify the billionaire tax proposal.

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