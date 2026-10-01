Your guide to Proposition 41: Special tax audit proposal could block billionaire tax

As the debate about taxing billionaires to fund healthcare escalates, California voters also will face decisions about whether to approve two propositions that could cancel out the proposed wealth tax.

Those measures include Proposition 41, also known as the Improving Transparency, Effectiveness and Efficiency in California Government Act.

Supporters say the measure aims to cut wasteful government spending by requiring audits for new state special taxes. It also would bar new state taxes that exempt their revenue from a state spending limit. Since this conflicts with the proposed wealth tax, opponents say it’s a “billionaire-funded smoke screen” that would block the billionaire tax.

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