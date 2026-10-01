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Your guide to Proposition 41: Special tax audit proposal could block billionaire tax

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(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
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As the debate about taxing billionaires to fund healthcare escalates, California voters also will face decisions about whether to approve two propositions that could cancel out the proposed wealth tax.

Those measures include Proposition 41, also known as the Improving Transparency, Effectiveness and Efficiency in California Government Act.

Supporters say the measure aims to cut wasteful government spending by requiring audits for new state special taxes. It also would bar new state taxes that exempt their revenue from a state spending limit. Since this conflicts with the proposed wealth tax, opponents say it’s a “billionaire-funded smoke screen” that would block the billionaire tax.

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What will the measure do?

Proposition 41 requires the state auditor to review programs funded by proposed special taxes before they appear on the ballot. The auditor would examine whether the program is achieving its goals, how to cut the program’s costs by at least 10% annually and other areas. Under the act, new or higher special taxes enacted after Jan. 1, 2026 would be audited every four years.

The act also prohibits new state taxes from being exempted from a voter-approved state spending limit. That could prevent Proposition 40, the proposed billionaire tax, from becoming law even if voters approve it, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. This could happen if Proposition 41 receives more “yes” votes than Proposition 40.

Who are the supporters?

The California Taxpayers Assn., the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce and others back the proposition. They say it would result in the government spending taxpayer dollars more wisely while improving transparency.

The bulk of the contributions to support the proposition have come from Building a Better California, data from the California secretary of state’s website show. Top contributors to Building a Better California include Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder; John Doerr, chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins; and Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive of Google.

Proposition 41 “requires more accountability, transparency and trackable progress of programs funded by our taxes, so that we stop funding failure and start funding successful outcomes,” a website for the proposition states.

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Who are the opponents?

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, the group behind the proposed billionaire tax, opposes Proposition 41.

In arguments against the measure, SEIU-UHW Chief of Staff Suzanne Jimenez wrote that the billionaires don’t care about government accountability and have been avoiding higher taxes through loopholes and tax breaks.

“This sham initiative was created to trick voters like you into making a billionaire tax impossible to enforce,” Jimenez wrote.

Why is this on the ballot?

The proposition states its purpose is to make sure that “programs are delivering results, and that taxpayer dollars are not being lost to inefficiency, waste or abuse.” Opponents say the proposition is meant to nullify the proposed billionaire tax.

Past coverage

All California statewide props

How and where to vote

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CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Politics

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Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

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