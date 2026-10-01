Your guide to Proposition 43: Voting thresholds for local special taxes

Proposition 43 would clarify that any local special tax on the ballot needs support from two-thirds of voters, rather than a simple majority. If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1.

Local taxes proposed by governments that are used for a specific purpose require a two-thirds vote to be approved. But in recent years, California courts have allowed special taxes proposed by citizens to be approved with a simple majority vote, meaning more than half.

At the same time, the special interests pushing a tax hike are in some cases aligned with politicians on the measure, blurring the line between who is behind a proposed tax increase.

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California Voter guide to the 2026 California general election California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

Backers argue that Proposition 43 is needed to close a loophole that makes it easier for groups, including business entities and unions, to seek special taxes.

Opponents contend that raising the threshold will make it harder to pass taxes and a lack of revenue will hurt communities seeking to fix roads or pay for public safety.