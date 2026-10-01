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California

Your guide to Proposition 5: Big changes to recall elections in California

icon illustration of a ballot box being yanked off-stage by a large hook
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2018: Colleen Shalby, community engagement editor, Los Angeles Times
By Colleen Shalby
Staff Writer Follow

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Proposition 5 would change the way recall elections are conducted in the state by prioritizing voters’ right to oust an official before selecting a replacement. The ballot measure also would make a major change to gubernatorial recall elections by automatically designating the lieutenant governor as the replacement.

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red

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What will the measure do?

Under current law, when an elected official is recalled in California, the election for their replacement occurs at the same time. This ballot measure would amend the state constitution to nix that system by first asking voters to choose whether or not to oust an official. Then, in the event of a recall, the official would be replaced by appointment, succession or special election at a later date. In that case, the former officeholder could run again.

The measure also would designate California’s lieutenant governor as the de facto replacement for a recalled governor until the next term.

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Who are the supporters?

Those in support include Secretary of State Shirley Weber, California Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of California and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

Who are the opponents?

Opponents include nonprofit Election Integrity Project California, Inc.

Why is this on the ballot?

The state Legislature was tasked with developing a better recall system after Gov. Gavin Newsom faced a gubernatorial challenge in 2021, costing state and local governments more than $200 million.

Newsom defeated the recall attempt after nearly 62% voted to keep him in office. Had he been ousted, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder was the leading candidate to replace him with less than 49% of the vote.

Former state Sen. Josh Newman, who was recalled in 2018 and later reelected to office, co-authored the measure that made it to the ballot. He believes that the elimination of a second simultaneous vote for a replacement removes “the political incentive for gamesmanship around recalls.”

“My solution is really simple: It’s to eliminate that second question and maintain the recall as a valid, powerful tool of accountability,” he said.

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It’s not uncommon for someone to get appointed to fill an official’s term if they leave office before their time is up. Newman said that slotting the lieutenant governor into the role of governor in the event of a recall would follow a precedent.

The lieutenant governor currently serves as acting governor when the governor leaves the state.

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Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

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