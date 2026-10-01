Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: Barrera vs. Shaw

The office of state superintendent of public instruction is classified as nonpartisan, but that’s not how the candidates line up: Sonja Shaw is a conservative Republican whose views align closely with those of the Trump administration; Richard Barrera is a liberal Democrat backed by the California Teachers Assn. and closely aligned with its views.

They are vying for an office with little clear authority and an uncertain future. In June, the Legislature signed off on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to reshape the position. By nearly all accounts, the state superintendent’s power has been reduced — and the authority of the office already was somewhat limited. Many of the new duties have yet to be worked out.

But that doesn’t mean the two candidates are any less motivated. And the California Teachers Assn., as the main source of campaign spending, also is invested in the outcome.

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Leaving the office is two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond, who was barred by term limits from serving again and ran unsuccessfully for governor.

California Voter guide to the 2026 California general election California’s general election takes place on Novemer 3. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races as well races for state office.

Although the contest is defined as nonpartisan — and party affiliations won’t be listed on the ballot — the candidates’ affiliations are likely to decide the race, in the view of political analysts.

In the primary, voters appeared to hew closely to political party lines. Shaw finished first with 22.6% of the vote — apparently consolidating the support of conservatives and Republicans. Barrera, who had 20.3%, split a much larger swath of more liberal votes with six other competitive Democrats. Together the Democrats in the primary garnered 67.6% of the vote.

Democratic voters generally are expected to consolidate behind Barrera in the general election and sweep past the smaller number of Republicans. Shaw hopes to beat the odds, however, by appealing to independents and centrist Democrats, especially with positions on culture-war issues that she thinks will resonate in her favor with parents.

The state superintendent always has had a challenging role — with limited authority over school districts, which are locally managed. Instead, the officeholder managed the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. In that capacity, the state superintendent also worked in close conjunction with the state board of education — appointed by the governor — and often in concert with the governor and Legislature.

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But under a new distribution of powers, the next state superintendent will lose control over the education department. Newsom has consolidated authority over education under the governor, and the education department now will be run by an appointee of the governor. The elected superintendent is reimagined as a student “champion” who would analyze and report on the effectiveness of the education system and also take on an advocacy role.