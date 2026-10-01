Your guide to the California treasurer race: Kounalakis vs. Hawks

The race for California state treasure is wide open since the current officeholder, Fiona Ma, is termed out and running for lieutenant governor.

The front-runner is Democratic candidate Eleni Kounalakis, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022. She is being challenged by Republican Jennifer Hawks, who has not held elected office and touts herself as a political outsider.

Hawks faces a tough climb in a state where no Republican has been elected to a statewide office since 2006. The most recent Republican state treasurer was Matt Fong , who won in 1994.

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The California treasurer is the state’s chief financial manager and responsible for overseeing public investments and issuing bonds to fund major projects like roads, sewers, schools and affordable housing.

The treasurer also serves on the boards of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) and sits on bodies that finance projects related to healthcare, small businesses and pollution cleanup.