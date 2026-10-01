Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

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California’s general election takes place on November 3. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:
L.A. mayor election
Mayor Karen Bass faces a fierce reelection challenge from Councilmember Nithya Raman, setting up a generational contest between two Democrats with sharply different political coalitions.
L.A. City Council elections
Tim Gaspar and Barri Worth Girvan oppose each other to represent the southwest San Fernando Valley, after Bob Blumenfield, who held the city council seat since 2013, is termed out.
Former deputy chief of staff to sitting Councilmember Curren Price, Jose Ugarte, is challenging local labor organizer Estuardo Mazariegos in a South L.A. district.
Other L.A. city elections
After a primary battle that ousted the incumbent, L.A. County prosecutor John McKinney squares off against Marissa Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, in the race to become city attorney, a position that defends L.A. from lawsuits and prosecutes misdemeanors.
Supporters say Los Angeles Measure FD will ensure adequate funding for the L.A. City Fire Department; opponents say it will boost sales taxes to 10.75% and cost $86 per person.
Some Palisades fire victims are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in Measure ULA taxes when selling damaged or destroyed homes. In November, voters will decide whether they deserve a tax exemption with Proposition TE.
Los Angeles City Charter Amendment LA looks to change the way the city manages its budget and administers public works to more efficiently deliver basic city services such as repairing streets and sidewalks.
Charter Amendment PL is a bit confusing, but at its core it contains five proposals that would streamline and speed up certain L.A. City Planning Department processes, such as reviews and appeals.
An amendment to the L.A. City Charter would reduce the amount the City Council meets from three times a week to once, among other changes to ethics commissions and campaign finance penalties.
Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRK would double the amount of money set aside for L.A.’s park system over 10 years. City leaders would need to find a way to pay for those increases later on.
Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRT: Greater public insight into airport, harbor departments
Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRT would affect the city’s departments of airports, harbor and water and power, which operate as self-funding businesses.
Los Angeles City Charter Amendment SC would clarify language in the city charter to make clear candidates for the LAUSD Board of Education face the same campaign finance rules as mayoral candidates.
Community college elections
Five candidates are vying for Seat 2 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.
Seven candidates are vying for Seat 4 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.
Four candidates are vying for Seat 6 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.
L.A. County elections
Robert Luna unseated Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County sheriff in 2022. Now Villanueva is seeking to reclaim his position at the helm of the Sheriff’s Department.
Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other groups reach an impasse.
County voters are being asked to fill in gaps to implement previously approved ethics reforms and fix a goof that invalidated a jail alternatives proposal.
Judge elections
Los Angeles County voters face four runoff contests for Superior Court seats on Nov. 3, deciding who will preside over criminal and civil cases across the region.
Governor’s race
Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are competing in the race for California governor. Here’s what you need to know about the candidates.
California statewide propositions
Prop 1 guide: Lawmakers are asking voters to let the state borrow $11.25 billion to build and maintain housing low- and middle-income residents can afford.
Prop 2 guide: California Democrats want to change the state constitution to allow them to deposit more money into budget reserves, creating another option to avoid giving excess revenue back to taxpayers.
Prop 3 would make permanent an expiring income tax on the top 2% of California taxpayers that provides money for education, healthcare and other services.
Prop 4 would repeal California’s 1988 ban on public campaign financing, allowing state and local governments to create programs for candidates seeking office.
Prop 5 would make major changes to how recall elections are conducted in California, especially affecting the office of governor.
If passed by voters, Proposition 37 would create a down payment loan program for middle-income homebuyers. The state’s housing finance agency would loan up to 17% of a home sale price.
Prop 38 aims to fund immunotherapy research to prevent and cure diseases through bonds. An opponent says it is a debt-financed model that prioritizes a few diseases.
Prop 39 brings the national debate around U.S. election integrity home to California by proposing stricter new voter identification and citizenship verification requirements for state elections.
Prop 40, which would tax the assets of California billionaires to mostly fund healthcare, has divided Democratic politicians, labor unions and other groups.
Prop 41 would require audits for new state special taxes and prohibit certain new state taxes. It also could nullify the billionaire tax.
Prop 42 would ban new taxes on various forms of personal savings and certain retroactive taxes and also could block a proposed billionaire tax.
Prop 43 would require two-thirds voter approval for all local special taxes, including citizen-sponsored measures that California courts have allowed to pass with a simple majority.
Prop 44 asks voters to require federally funded community health centers to spend at least 90% of their total annual revenue on “program services advancing their charitable purpose.”
Prop 45 seeks to overhaul the law often blamed for delaying construction and driving up its cost: the California Environmental Quality Act.
Other statewide races
Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary.
The race for California’s treasurer seat, left open by Fiona Ma (above), is between Eleni Kounalakis, the current lieutenant governor, and Republican Jennifer Hawks, who has not held elected office.
California voters will decide whether incumbent Shirley Weber will be reelected as secretary of state of California or her challenger, Republican Don Wagner, will take the office.
Incumbent California Controller Malia Cohen faces San Diego Republican challenger Herb Morgan, who promises more aggressive oversight.
California’s low-profile lieutenant governor race pits Democratic Treasurer Fiona Ma against former Democratic Senate leader Gloria Romero, who’s running as a Republican.
State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) is facing off against former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim in the race for California insurance commissioner.
Although the race for state superintendent of public instruction is nonpartisan, Sonja Shaw aligns closely with Trump Republicans, while Richard Barrera aligns with liberal Democrats.
U.S. House elections
Democratic Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin is facing off against Republican nonprofit leader Samuel Gallucci in the race for retiring Rep. Julia Brownley’s Ventura County seat in Congress.
Democratic Rep. George Whitesides is facing off against Republican challenger Jason Gibbs, who serves on the Santa Clarita City Council, in the race to represent Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley in Congress.
Republican Young Kim and Republican Ken Calvert are facing off to keep representing California’s newly drawn 40th Congressional District. Here’s what you need to know about the race.
California Congressional District 45 race: Democrat Derek Tran faces upstart Chuong Vo, a retired police officer who beat out a slew of fellow Republicans to reach the general election.
Democratic incumbent Dave Min and Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux face off for the 47th Congressional District seat.
Democrat Marni von Wilpert will face Republican Jim Desmond to represent California’s newly redrawn 48th Congressional District.
How to vote
Voters have several ways to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Here’s your guide for how to vote.