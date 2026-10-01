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California

Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red
By Los Angeles Times staff
Illustrations by 
Jim Cooke

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California’s general election takes place on November 3. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

L.A. mayor election

L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass.

Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Bass vs. Raman

Mayor Karen Bass faces a fierce reelection challenge from Councilmember Nithya Raman, setting up a generational contest between two Democrats with sharply different political coalitions.

L.A. City Council elections

LOS ANGELES , CA - AUGUST 4, 2026: City Council District 3 candidate Barri Worth Girvan meets voters during a neighborhood National Nigh Out event in Canoga Park's Lanark Park on August 4, 2026 in Los Angeles CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) Los Angeles, California - August 08, 2026: Los Angeles CD3 City Council Candidate Tim Gaspar poses for a portrait outside Lucky Strike Bowling Alley, where he was participating in a Kids on the Spectrum Bowling League event on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Gaspar, an entrepreneur who grew up and lives in the West Valley, attends this event weekly and aims his campaign to give back and uplift his home city. (Arwen Clemans/Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 3 race: Gaspar vs. Worth Girvan

Tim Gaspar and Barri Worth Girvan oppose each other to represent the southwest San Fernando Valley, after Bob Blumenfield, who held the city council seat since 2013, is termed out.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17, 2026 - Estuardo Mazariegos, who is running for Los Angeles City Council District 9, is photographed at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on March 17, 2026.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles) LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17, 2026 - Jose Ugarte, who is running for Los Angeles City Council District 9, visits City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on March 17, 2026.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles)

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 9 race: Ugarte vs. Mazariegos

Former deputy chief of staff to sitting Councilmember Curren Price, Jose Ugarte, is challenging local labor organizer Estuardo Mazariegos in a South L.A. district.

Other L.A. city elections

Deputy Atty. Gen. Marissa Roy, left, and Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney.

Your guide to the L.A. city attorney’s race: McKinney vs. Roy

After a primary battle that ousted the incumbent, L.A. County prosecutor John McKinney squares off against Marissa Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, in the race to become city attorney, a position that defends L.A. from lawsuits and prosecutes misdemeanors.

SAN PEDRO, CA - MAY 09: City of Los Angeles Fire Department engine photographed at Fire Station 112 in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, May 9, 2026 during a citywide Fire Service Day open house. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. City Measure FD: Hiking Fire Department sales tax

Supporters say Los Angeles Measure FD will ensure adequate funding for the L.A. City Fire Department; opponents say it will boost sales taxes to 10.75% and cost $86 per person.

icon illustration of a mansion on fire with stacks of coins

Your guide to Proposition TE: Exempting fire victims from the ‘mansion tax’

Some Palisades fire victims are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in Measure ULA taxes when selling damaged or destroyed homes. In November, voters will decide whether they deserve a tax exemption with Proposition TE.

icon illustration of public works

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment LA: Restructuring public works administration

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment LA looks to change the way the city manages its budget and administers public works to more efficiently deliver basic city services such as repairing streets and sidewalks.

check boxes flying rapidly from left to right

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PL: Streamlining Planning Department processes

Charter Amendment PL is a bit confusing, but at its core it contains five proposals that would streamline and speed up certain L.A. City Planning Department processes, such as reviews and appeals.

Los Angeles, CA - April 09: A view of areas of urban blight around Los Angeles City Hall, including Putnam fountain, Los Angeles Mall and Fletcher Brown Square in Los Angeles Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment EE: City Council meetings, ethics and elections

An amendment to the L.A. City Charter would reduce the amount the City Council meets from three times a week to once, among other changes to ethics commissions and campaign finance penalties.

icon illustration of a public park, playground and tree

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRK: More money for parks

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRK would double the amount of money set aside for L.A.’s park system over 10 years. City leaders would need to find a way to pay for those increases later on.

icon illustrations of port harbor and airplanes

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRT: Greater public insight into airport, harbor departments

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment PRT would affect the city’s departments of airports, harbor and water and power, which operate as self-funding businesses.

icon illustration of school items, books, apple, and money

Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment SC: Board of education campaign finance rules

Los Angeles City Charter Amendment SC would clarify language in the city charter to make clear candidates for the LAUSD Board of Education face the same campaign finance rules as mayoral candidates.

Community college elections

Adriana Cabrera, Robert Payne, Kristina Irwin and Steven F. Veres is running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 2 race

Five candidates are vying for Seat 2 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

Adam Bruno, Darryn Harris, Elaine Alaniz, Darryn Harris, Nancy Pearlman and Priscilla Umana are running for the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 4 race

Seven candidates are vying for Seat 4 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

Gabriel Buelna, Randall Winston and Tonia Arey are running for Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6.

California

Your guide to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees Seat 6 race

Four candidates are vying for Seat 6 on the board of trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District, where they will oversee some 200,000 students and an annual budget around $10 billion. Here is your voter guide.

L.A. County elections

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during Wednesday's debate.

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: A rematch between Luna and Villanueva

Robert Luna unseated Alex Villanueva as Los Angeles County sheriff in 2022. Now Villanueva is seeking to reclaim his position at the helm of the Sheriff’s Department.

South Gate, CA, United States - May 24, 2026: Firefighters battle an industrial fire in on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in South Gate, CA. (Second Sentence Here) (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment A: Binding arbitration

Measure A would require binding arbitration if talks between county officials and unions representing sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, lifeguards and other groups reach an impasse.

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, October 3, 2024 - LA County Sheriff's Men's Central Jail.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to L.A. County Charter Amendment E: Jail alternatives

County voters are being asked to fill in gaps to implement previously approved ethics reforms and fix a goof that invalidated a jail alternatives proposal.

Judge elections

illustration of a court house facade with a gavel as one of the columns

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: Every competitive race

Los Angeles County voters face four runoff contests for Superior Court seats on Nov. 3, deciding who will preside over criminal and civil cases across the region.

Governor’s race

Left; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton. Right; Calif. gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra.

Your guide to the California governor’s race: Xavier Becerra vs. Steve Hilton

Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are competing in the race for California governor. Here’s what you need to know about the candidates.

California statewide propositions

icon illustration of a house with a military medal on it

Your guide to Proposition 1: Borrowing money for low-income and veteran housing

Prop 1 guide: Lawmakers are asking voters to let the state borrow $11.25 billion to build and maintain housing low- and middle-income residents can afford.

icon illustration of money with the california state shape surrounded by raindrops

Your guide to Proposition 2: Lets leaders fatten ‘rainy day’ fund instead of taxpayer rebates

Prop 2 guide: California Democrats want to change the state constitution to allow them to deposit more money into budget reserves, creating another option to avoid giving excess revenue back to taxpayers.

icon illustration of books, an apple, a hospital, and stacks of coins

Your guide to Proposition 3: Making a high-income tax extension permanent

Prop 3 would make permanent an expiring income tax on the top 2% of California taxpayers that provides money for education, healthcare and other services.

icon illustration of money inserted into a ballot box

Your guide to Proposition 4: Allowing public campaign financing in California

Prop 4 would repeal California’s 1988 ban on public campaign financing, allowing state and local governments to create programs for candidates seeking office.

icon illustration of a ballot box being yanked off-stage by a large hook

Your guide to Proposition 5: Big changes to recall elections in California

Prop 5 would make major changes to how recall elections are conducted in California, especially affecting the office of governor.

icon illustration of a house with a for sale sign and stacks of coins

Your guide to Proposition 37: Loans for middle-income homeowners

If passed by voters, Proposition 37 would create a down payment loan program for middle-income homebuyers. The state’s housing finance agency would loan up to 17% of a home sale price.

icon illustration of several viruses and bacteria

Your guide to Proposition 38: Immunology and immunotherapy research funding

Prop 38 aims to fund immunotherapy research to prevent and cure diseases through bonds. An opponent says it is a debt-financed model that prioritizes a few diseases.

icon illustration of a California drivers license photo real id

Your guide to Proposition 39: Stricter voter ID requirements

Prop 39 brings the national debate around U.S. election integrity home to California by proposing stricter new voter identification and citizenship verification requirements for state elections.

icon illustration of a hand with cufflinks pinching a money coin

Your guide to Proposition 40: California’s billionaire tax proposal

Prop 40, which would tax the assets of California billionaires to mostly fund healthcare, has divided Democratic politicians, labor unions and other groups.

icon illustration of scissors cutting a document in half with stacks of coins nearby

Your guide to Proposition 41: Special tax audit proposal could block billionaire tax

Prop 41 would require audits for new state special taxes and prohibit certain new state taxes. It also could nullify the billionaire tax.

icon illustration of scissors cutting a document in half with a house symbol. Stacks of coins nearby

Your guide to Proposition 42: Tax ban on retirement, personal savings

Prop 42 would ban new taxes on various forms of personal savings and certain retroactive taxes and also could block a proposed billionaire tax.

icon illustration of two dollar bills with checkmarks and one dollar bill with a red X

Your guide to Proposition 43: Voting thresholds for local special taxes

Prop 43 would require two-thirds voter approval for all local special taxes, including citizen-sponsored measures that California courts have allowed to pass with a simple majority.

icon illustration of a stethoscope encircling stacks of coins

Your guide to Proposition 44: Federally funded health clinic spending

Prop 44 asks voters to require federally funded community health centers to spend at least 90% of their total annual revenue on “program services advancing their charitable purpose.”

icon illustration of half of the earth and half of a mechanical gear

Your guide to Proposition 45: Faster CEQA review for housing and infrastructure

Prop 45 seeks to overhaul the law often blamed for delaying construction and driving up its cost: the California Environmental Quality Act.

Other statewide races

L: State Attorney General Rob Bonta; R: Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates.

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates

Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary.

California Treasurer Fiona Ma is photographed at her office in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Your guide to the California treasurer race: Kounalakis vs. Hawks

The race for California’s treasurer seat, left open by Fiona Ma (above), is between Eleni Kounalakis, the current lieutenant governor, and Republican Jennifer Hawks, who has not held elected office.

Republican candidate for Secretary of State Don Wagner, and Secretary of State of California Shirley Weber

Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Weber vs. Wagner

California voters will decide whether incumbent Shirley Weber will be reelected as secretary of state of California or her challenger, Republican Don Wagner, will take the office.

Republican challenger Herb Morgan promises more aggressive oversight. Democratic incumbent Malia Cohen touts her accomplishments in office.

Your guide to the California controller race: Incumbent Cohen vs. challenger Morgan

Incumbent California Controller Malia Cohen faces San Diego Republican challenger Herb Morgan, who promises more aggressive oversight.

Gloria Romero and Fiona Ma

Your guide to the California lieutenant governor race: Ma vs. Romero

California’s low-profile lieutenant governor race pits Democratic Treasurer Fiona Ma against former Democratic Senate leader Gloria Romero, who’s running as a Republican.

Left; Sen. Ben Allen. Right, San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim

Your guide to the California insurance commissioner race: Allen vs. Kim

State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) is facing off against former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim in the race for California insurance commissioner.

Left: Richard Barrera speaks at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Right, Sonja Shaw speaks at the California Policy Center and PERK (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids) event in Simi Valley on Sept. 26, 2023.

Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: Barrera vs. Shaw

Although the race for state superintendent of public instruction is nonpartisan, Sonja Shaw aligns closely with Trump Republicans, while Richard Barrera aligns with liberal Democrats.

U.S. House elections

L: Jacqui Irwin and R: Samuel Gallucci running for CA-26.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 26 race: Irwin vs. Gallucci

Democratic Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin is facing off against Republican nonprofit leader Samuel Gallucci in the race for retiring Rep. Julia Brownley’s Ventura County seat in Congress.

A split-pane photo of two smiling men.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 27 race: Whitesides vs. Gibbs

Democratic Rep. George Whitesides is facing off against Republican challenger Jason Gibbs, who serves on the Santa Clarita City Council, in the race to represent Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley in Congress.

Ken Calvert and Young Kim

Your guide to the California Congressional District 40 race: Kim vs. Calvert

Republican Young Kim and Republican Ken Calvert are facing off to keep representing California’s newly drawn 40th Congressional District. Here’s what you need to know about the race.

Democrat Derek Tran, right faces upstart Chuong Vo, in the general election for California Congressional District 45.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 45 race: Tran vs. Vo

California Congressional District 45 race: Democrat Derek Tran faces upstart Chuong Vo, a retired police officer who beat out a slew of fellow Republicans to reach the general election.

Democratic incumbent Dave Min and Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux face off for the 47th Congressional District seat.

Your guide to the California Congressional District 47 race: Min vs. Le Roux

Democratic incumbent Dave Min and Republican Jenny Rae Le Roux face off for the 47th Congressional District seat.

Left; Marni Von Wilpert, Right; Jim Desmond

Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: Von Wilpert vs. Desmond

Democrat Marni von Wilpert will face Republican Jim Desmond to represent California’s newly redrawn 48th Congressional District.

How to vote

illustration of three raised hands coming out of the slot of a ballot box

How to vote in California’s November 2026 general election

Voters have several ways to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 general election. Here’s your guide for how to vote.

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Jim Cooke

Jim Cooke is a senior deputy design director at the Los Angeles Times.

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