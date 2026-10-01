Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRT: Greater public insight into airport, harbor departments

The amendment would change the composition of Los Angeles World Airport’s board of commissioners, which oversee Van Nuys and Los Angeles International airports. It would require that two of the seven board members live in Van Nuys and three live around LAX — a footprint that the amendment does not define.

The Port of Los Angeles, one of the busiest in the nation, serves as a landlord to operators at its terminals. The amendment would require the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners to annually allocate a portion of the harbor’s operating income to investments in waterfront public access projects. It also would broaden public insight into how lease agreements with the port affect the local workforce by requiring any leaseholder extending a lease or lease applicant to disclose overview on its employment.

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The amendment also offers greater flexibility for how the airport and water and power departments lease space to long-term investments.