Your guide to L.A. City Charter Amendment PRK: More money for parks

Let’s get one thing out of the way from the start: L.A.’s Charter Amendment PRK isn’t a tax hike.

It’s not a bond issue, either.

The Nov. 3 ballot measure is a tool for voters to rework the parameters of the city budget, by increasing the amount of money that must go to the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Charter Amendment PRK would accomplish that by doubling the minimum budget allocation set aside for the department, which oversees the upkeep of green spaces, playing fields and even senior centers.

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Park advocates have long argued that the existing city allocation is inadequate, leaving neighborhoods with decaying recreation centers, deteriorating swimming pools and filthy park bathrooms. This year, they convinced city leaders to send voters a proposal to boost the parks budget gradually over a decade.

Supporters say that change finally will allow the city to give Angelenos the park and recreation services they deserve.

Critics contend it will tie the hands of the city’s elected officials, forcing them to cut other services to make room for additional park funding.