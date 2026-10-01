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California

Bodies recovered in remote California desert location identified as 2 missing men

Law enforcement officials investigate under a canopy
Law enforcement officials investigate a scene where two bodies where recovered in Lancaster.
(KTLA)
By Iris Kwok
 and Richard Winton
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The bodies found in a remote stretch of California desert earlier this week are those of two men who recently had been reported missing, officials said.

The circumstances around their deaths are shrouded in mystery even as the search has concluded at a property in Lancaster where law enforcement spent two days digging.

The men were identified as 61-year-old Ricky Phillips and 46-year-old Edward Perez, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office released the names Thursday and could not immediately be reached for comment.

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Phillips and Perez were both from the Lancaster area, authorities said. Phillips, described as a white male, was reported missing on Sept. 10. Perez, described as a Hispanic male, was reported missing on Sept. 19.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Pyon said Thursday night that detectives had ended their search “on a large plot of land” near 50th Street East and Avenue F in Lancaster.

Detectives began digging on Tuesday in the remote area of Lancaster on a property next to a ramshackle home. Sheriff’s cadaver dogs, deputies with shovels and a backhoe were seen at work. The digging extended into Wednesday.

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A second property, in the 43000 block of Blooming Park Street in Lancaster, also was searched on Tuesday.

Plastic storage bins were visible in the driveway. A man at the location was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car briefly before he was released. There were no arrests.

The investigation was spurred by the missing persons reports, authorities said.

It was not clear what, if any, connection there was between Phillips and Perez. Pyon said in a statement that no further information would be provided about the cases as they are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about these cases can contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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