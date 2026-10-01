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California

Fatal shooting aboard Culver CityBus, witness says; suspect at large

A Culver CityBus is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in Mar Vista on Thursday night.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris Kwok
 and Genaro Molina
0:00 0:00

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A fatal shooting occurred Thursday evening in Mar Vista, police say. According to a witness, a man with a head wound was taken off a Culver CityBus following the shooting.

Multiple bullets were fired in the incident and a man in his 40s was killed, according to police, who said the suspected gunman was at large.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Centinela and Mitchell avenues, said Officer Charles Miller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

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Multiple outlets have reported that the individual killed was the driver of the bus. Besides age and gender, police declined to share details about the victim to The Times on Thursday night.

“This loss is deeply personal for our Culver CityBus team and will be felt across our entire City organization,” Culver City Mayor Freddy Puza said in a statement shared with The Times. He called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”

Katty Garcia, who lives near the scene of the shooting, told The Times that she heard three shots and came outside to investigate, then subsequently saw the man pulled from the bus.

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“I couldn’t believe it,” Garcia said.

She had gone outside expecting to see a car crash. Instead, she was greeted by a scene that “didn’t look good at all” — with medics performing CPR on a man who had been shot in the head, she said.

According to police, the suspect was a white male who had a bike and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The case is being handled by the department’s West Bureau Homicide.

Officials with Culver CityBus could not immediately be reached for comment.

Puza said Culver CityBus service will be suspended throughout the weekend to allow the transit agency’s team time to grieve.

“Our hearts are with the family, loved ones and colleagues during this devastating time,” Puza said.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography.

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