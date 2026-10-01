Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Extra-long fall heat wave could last to mid-October: What to expect

A pedestrian walks along N. Spring Street under an umbrella on the edge of Chinatown.
An umbrella provides sun relief Wednesday for a pedestrian on North Spring Street in Chinatown. An extreme heat watch will go into effect for much of Southern California on Friday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Summer has ended, but in Southern California the extreme heat has not. On the heels of a miserably sticky summer, an unusually long October heat wave is set to arrive, according to forecasters.

“Dangerously hot conditions” are expected to descend Friday, when an extreme heat watch goes into effect for the L.A. County region, lasting through Oct. 8, with the possibility of being extended.

The heat wave could drag on through mid-October, according to forecasters.

Saturday is expected to be the peak of the heat wave, with temperatures reaching triple digits in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena are forecast to reach 100 degrees, while Paso Robles could reach 101 degrees and Ojai 102 degrees.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in San Diego also issued an extreme heat watch from Friday morning through Wednesday night for inland and coastal areas of Orange and San Diego counties, as well as parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

“This is one of the longer-duration ones that I’ve seen in my time at this office,” said National Weather Service Oxnard meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld, who joined the weather service in 2023.

Schoenfeld said the heat wave — which is being driven by high pressure in Southern California and a lack of wind — does not have a clear cutoff. Weather service models indicate it might last through the middle of the month, she said.

Advertisement
A map shows high temperatures from a coming heat wave.
(National Weather Service)

Southern California has had a particularly swampy summer, thanks to tropical storm remnants and unusually warm ocean temperatures.

Mosquitoes have been thriving amid the damp conditions, fueling the number of West Nile virus cases in Los Angeles County.

Fortunately, the weather service is expecting this heat event to be less humid than those this summer, Schoenfeld said.

However, a storm that is not expected to make landfall could send some moisture toward Southern California over the weekend and into Monday.

That could bring some elevated humidity and a small chance of thunderstorms and cloud coverage in mountainous areas, but not enough to significantly lower temperatures across the region.

Advertisement

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service advises. “Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

October heat waves are normal in the Los Angeles region, where seasons are “a little asynchronous” with classic seasons, Schoenfeld said. The warm season typically lasts from June through October.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement