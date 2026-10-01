Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Vigil planned for Franklin High student who fell to death from campus balcony

Authorities responded after a student fell to his death at a high school in Highland Park
A student fell to his death at Franklin High School in Highland Park on Wednesday.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Community members are expected to gather Thursday evening for a vigil mourning a student who fell to his death at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The memorial at the Highland Park campus is planned for 5 p.m., according to an Instagram post, which asks the community to bring flowers and anything else to remember the student. Police have not released the student’s name, but social media posts and an online fundraiser have identified him by the first name Xavier.

Police said a boy fell from a school balcony around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Though circumstances leading up to the death still were being investigated, there was no evidence of foul play, authorities said.

A video circulating online, described as occurring Wednesday at Franklin High, shows a fight in a classroom between two students, with one hitting the other, and a boy later appearing to jump off a balcony as another student approaches.

Authorities respond after a student fell to their death at a high school in Highland Park on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (KTLA)

California

Investigation underway after student dies in fall from balcony at Highland Park high school

The student, who authorities have not yet named, was pronounced dead after falling from a fourth-story balcony.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. A spokesman said Thursday that the department did not have any additional details to share.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe fundraising page described Xavier as “a beautiful, caring, and loving boy who meant so much to the people around him.”

The fundraiser set an initial goal of $12,000 to “cover funeral services and ease some of the financial burden [for the family] during this incredibly difficult time.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, more than $32,000 had been raised.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered housing and homelessness at The Times and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement