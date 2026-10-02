Dangerous heat wave reaches Los Angeles. Here’s how long it will last

A man passes by a mural outside of a smoke shop along Hollywood Boulevard on Sept. 2. Southern California will enter a prolonged heat wave period that is expected to persist through next week.

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Southern California is about to experience at least a week of extreme heat, according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme heat advisory is in effect for many areas from 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Thursday and may be extended. People are advised to remain hydrated, avoid the sun, stay in an air-conditioned room and check on loved ones.

A strong high-pressure system will set up over the eastern Pacific and West Coast starting Friday and will increase through Sunday, sending temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal, the Weather Service said.

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That means when the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves take the field Saturday for the National League Division Series, it could be as hot as 95 degrees on the field.

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach highs of 99 to 103 degrees, warmer valleys between 102 and 107 degrees, and coastal areas from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles could reach 90 to 98 degrees over the weekend, the Weather Service forecast states.

Temperatures could climb higher Wednesday into Friday, potentially breaking daily records.

However, tropical moisture is expected to enter the area by next weekend, which could lead to some cooling, according to the Weather Service.

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Meanwhile, a swell from Hurricane Rachel is expected to bring elevated surf of 5 to 6 feet to area beaches on Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Weather Service forecast.

The state’s coastlines have been inundated with high surf for much of the summer, leading to severe erosion at some of the state’s most popular beaches.