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Man suspected in fatal shooting of Culver CityBus driver arrested

Los Angeles Police Department tape in front of a bus
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday that officers had taken into custody a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Culver CityBus driver.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Culver CityBus driver has been taken into custody, police said.

The shooting took place Thursday evening in Mar Vista, near the intersection of South Centinela and Mitchell avenues, according to authorities. The victim was a man in his 40s. His name has not been released.

Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im confirmed Friday that officers had “taken a suspect into custody believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting,” but declined to answer further questions, saying the department would release more details later.

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Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division are “actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Im said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 1, 2026 - Police investigate the scene of a shooting on a Culver City bus on S. Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista on October 1, 2026. According to CNS, a man was shot and killed. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. Thursday near Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard to reports of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said responding officers located a man in his 40s at the scene,who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. According to police, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle in an unknown direction. Details about what led up to the shooting remain under investigation. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Fatal shooting aboard Culver CityBus, witness says; suspect at large

Multiple bullets were fired in the incident and a man in his 40s was killed, according to police, who said the suspected gunman was at large.

The suspect, who fled after the shooting, was described by authorities as a white man with a bicycle.

Police initially declined to share details about the victim beyond his age and gender to The Times on Thursday night. But Culver City Vice Mayor Bubba Fish confirmed in an email that he worked as a driver for Culver CityBus.

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Culver City Mayor Freddy Puza wrote in an email to The Times late Thursday evening that the city had lost a “beloved member of our city team to a senseless [act of] violence.”

“His service mattered, and his loss will be deeply felt across our city,” Puza wrote.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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