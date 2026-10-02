Man suspected in fatal shooting of Culver CityBus driver arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday that officers had taken into custody a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Culver CityBus driver.

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A man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Culver CityBus driver has been taken into custody, police said.

The shooting took place Thursday evening in Mar Vista, near the intersection of South Centinela and Mitchell avenues, according to authorities. The victim was a man in his 40s. His name has not been released.

Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im confirmed Friday that officers had “taken a suspect into custody believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting,” but declined to answer further questions, saying the department would release more details later.

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Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division are “actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Im said.

California Fatal shooting aboard Culver CityBus, witness says; suspect at large Multiple bullets were fired in the incident and a man in his 40s was killed, according to police, who said the suspected gunman was at large.

The suspect, who fled after the shooting, was described by authorities as a white man with a bicycle.

Police initially declined to share details about the victim beyond his age and gender to The Times on Thursday night. But Culver City Vice Mayor Bubba Fish confirmed in an email that he worked as a driver for Culver CityBus.

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Culver City Mayor Freddy Puza wrote in an email to The Times late Thursday evening that the city had lost a “beloved member of our city team to a senseless [act of] violence.”

“His service mattered, and his loss will be deeply felt across our city,” Puza wrote.