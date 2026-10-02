Pasadena’s white peacock Sugar, beaten by mail carrier, is relocated to private California ranch

The white peacock known as Sugar was relocated to a private ranch in Northern California after several weeks of care at the Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center in Pasadena.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A white peacock affectionately known as Sugar, who was seen on video being struck by a postal worker, has made a full recovery and was relocated to a private ranch in Northern California this week, according to the Pasadena Humane Society.

The nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post that the bird had been in the care of its veterinary and wildlife teams for several weeks.

“After carefully considering what would be best for his long-term well-being,” the post read, “our wildlife experts determined that relocation would offer him the best quality of life and help reduce the risk of future negative encounters given the significant public attention surrounding his case.”

Advertisement

Animal services officials said the bird was moved to a private ranch in Northern California on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Pasadena Humane Society did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The peacock made headlines on Aug. 18 when a resident came across the injured bird in the 3700 block of Mohawk Street.

Sugar the peacock rests in his shelter at the Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center in August. (Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The eye-catching fowl was well known in the neighborhood where it lived for years, and some knew it as Sugar. The bird was also known for its disposition, especially toward men.

“When it came to males, he could be a little, well, aggressive,” Gina Davis, a Pasadena schoolteacher, said in a phone interview.

She said the bird had chased off her husband as well as a neighbor. Davis said it was her husband who named the bird Sugar.

“Because it was white, not because of his personality,” she said, chuckling.

At the time, Davis said, she checked her home security footage and was shocked to see the reason for Sugar’s condition: A postal worker was caught on camera throwing a rock at the bird and later striking it with a club or stick.

Davis said the video showed the bird following the mail carrier to his truck.

“The peacock was just standing in front of his truck,” Davis said. “He got out of his truck and had a club or stick or something and hit it” in the head or neck.

Pasadena Humane said it rushed the bird to its Wildlife Center, where vets found swelling but no broken bones.

Advertisement

The U.S. Postal Service, which launched an investigation into the incident, has not identified the mail carrier. A spokesperson for the federal agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But officials previously told The Times that postal employees have had other encounters with peacocks, and that the agency has been working with the Pasadena Humane Society regarding concerns involving the birds.

Pasadena Humane, which also launched an investigation into the incident, said in its Facebook post that it had completed that investigation and referred the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

A spokesperson for the district attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Davis had mixed feelings about Sugar’s relocation.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “We do miss him. ... He was a staple in the neighborhood. We thought he would be moved to the [Los Angeles County] arboretum, but we understand this is best for him.”