Two dead after shooting at private party in strip mall near Cal State Northridge

At least two people died in a Friday night shooting at a private party held at a Northridge strip mall less than a mile from Cal State Northridge.

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At least two people were killed in a shooting Friday evening during a private party held at a strip mall in Northridge, less than a mile from Cal State Northridge.

Police responded to a call of possible shots fired on the 18000 block of Nordhoff Street shortly after 11 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to The Times. Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting and found two people, a woman and a man, both between the ages of 18 and 25, dead at the scene. Police heard of a possible third victim but could not locate the third body as of Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting broke out during a party held at the Artist Lounge, according to CBS News. The venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

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Police cleared the event, held upstairs at the strip mall, and removed more than 100 attendees one by one, according to OnScene Media. Police also reportedly detained attendees and placed several in zip ties in the parking lot until cleared by investigators. OnScene Media reports that attendees appeared to be minors and were picked up by parents from the party.

The LAPD spokesperson on Saturday confirmed no arrests have been made in the shooting.