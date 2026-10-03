Evacuation orders, warnings issued for Bouquet fire outside Santa Clarita

The Bouquet fire started at Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road in Angeles National Forest on Saturday.

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Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders for the area around the Bouquet fire in Angeles National Park, saying the fire posed an immediate threat to life.

The agency issued the order late Saturday afternoon, saying the fire, in a remote mountainous area northeast of Santa Clarita, had spread to 843 acres with 0% containment.

The wildfire started around 3 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road. Its cause remains unknown.

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By air and land, firefighters are struggling to control the blaze amid a severe heatwave in Southern California.