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California

Evacuation orders, warnings issued for Bouquet fire outside Santa Clarita

The Bouquet fire started at Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road in Angeles National Forest on Saturday.
(Cal Fire)
Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard
By Christopher Goffard
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Cal Fire has issued evacuation orders for the area around the Bouquet fire in Angeles National Park, saying the fire posed an immediate threat to life.

The agency issued the order late Saturday afternoon, saying the fire, in a remote mountainous area northeast of Santa Clarita, had spread to 843 acres with 0% containment.

The wildfire started around 3 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road. Its cause remains unknown.

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By air and land, firefighters are struggling to control the blaze amid a severe heatwave in Southern California.

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Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

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