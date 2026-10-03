Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Statue of storied Sacramento stallion swiped

The grandstand at Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby.
(Patti Longmire / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard
By Christopher Goffard
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A life-size bronze statue of California’s first Kentucky Derby winner was stolen last week from a road median in north Sacramento.

The statue of Ben Ali, a thoroughbred stallion who won the race at Churchill Downs in 1886, was reported stolen Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release.

The statue, dedicated in 2008, stood on a concrete slab between lanes of traffic outside the Sacramento Youth Center in the 1900 block of Del Paso Boulevard. The thieves left behind only a single bronze hoof.

Advertisement

The model for the statue once trained at Rancho Del Paso in northern Sacramento County.

The Del Paso Boulevard Business Assn. announced the theft last week in an Instagram post.

“Ben Ali Stolen!!!!” it read. “He must be returned!!!”

Police are looking for the thieves and the bronze racehorse.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Cheech Marin on Dodging the Vietnam Draft, Born in East LA & Why Chicano Art Is American Art

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Cheech Marin — comedian, actor, filmmaker, and one of the foremost champions of Chicano art in the world — for a conversation that spans Vietnam draft resistance, topless improv theaters in Vancouver, and the birth of an era-defining comedy act.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement