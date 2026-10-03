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Victims of Catalina medical helicopter crash identified

A woman stands on a grassy field with a helicopter in the background
Flight nurse Jessica deVries was among those killed when a medical helicopter crashed off Catalina Island on Wednesday.
(REACH Air Medical Services)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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All three victims of the deadly medical helicopter crash off Catalina Island have been publicly identified.

Killed in the crash were Steven “Steve” Robinson, the pilot, and Jessica deVries, who worked as a nurse, according to REACH Air Medical Services, the company that owned the craft.

According to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, Robinson was 59 and deVries was 48. The official causes of death for both were deferred, pending further investigation.

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A man in a black jumpsuit
Pilot Steven “Steve” Robinson was also killed in the crash.
(REACH Air Medical Services)

Authorities familiar with the investigation previously told The Times that the third victim was Catalina Romero, a 45-year-old resident of Avalon who was being taken to the mainland after suffering a severe allergy attack.

San Pedro, CA - October 1, 2026: Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, speaks during a joint press conference about a helicopter crash off the coast of Catalina Island at the U.S. Coast Guard Base in San Pedro on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Body of missing woman recovered after Catalina medical helicopter crash

Two people are dead and one remains missing after a medical transport helicopter crashed off Catalina Island.

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the island on Wednesday night. There were five people aboard at the time of the crash.

One of the survivors is Romero’s eldest son. The other was identified by REACH as Brad Sparks, a flight nurse who is still receiving medical care.

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A man in a black jumpsuit
Flight nurse Brad Sparks survived the crash and remains under medical care.
(REACH Air Medical Services)

REACH said in a statement Friday that Robinson was a former U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot who flew Marine One in support of a former U.S. president. He was remembered for living a “life of service,” and his family described him as a “devoted husband, father, family member and friend who made those around him feel valued, supported and cared for.”

According to a statement, deVries was a former member of the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, where she served as an EMS flight nurse and EMS nurse educator.

“She dedicated herself to caring for others and made a lasting impression on her coworkers, students, patients, and so many others throughout our organization,” the department said in a statement Friday evening.

Her family told REACH she was a “true hero, a devoted mother and an extraordinary woman whose strength, compassion and kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

A fundraiser set up by one of Romero’s sons to help cover funeral and other costs had raised nearly $48,000 as of Friday night. Her family told The Times that Romero, a Mexican immigrant, was a “loving mom” who worked hard to make a living in hospitality on the island.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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