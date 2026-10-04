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California father in incest case is arrested in Mexico; teen daughter rescued

Three people in uniform with cowboy hats stand on a stage behind a podium next to an easel with photos of a man.
Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto speaks in August on the investigation into the death of the newborn found in north Monterey County.
(Monterey County Sheriff)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
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The 14-year-old girl who officials say gave birth to her father’s child on a California roadside has been rescued following an Amber Alert issued last month, Monterey County officials confirmed Sunday evening.

The girl was found in Mexico along with her father, 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez, who authorities allege abused and impregnated her. The newborn, dubbed by law enforcement “Baby Angelita,” was found dead in the 100 block of Struve Road in north Monterey County on Aug. 1.

It was unclear where in Mexico the teen and her father were found.

During what was described as a rescue operation conducted by FBI and Mexican authorities, officials said Perez was found in possession of narcotics. It remains unclear how he obtained them.

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A few days after the initial Amber Alert, Perez’s getaway vehicle was found in Monterey County, authorities said in a news release.

Authorities initially sought Perez and the 14-year-old in connection with the infant’s death.

The Monterey County district attorney’s office later issued a statement clarifying that the 14-year-old was the “victim of her father’s abuse.”

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“No child should ever have to endure such horrific circumstances,” the D.A. said in the release in September. “Our priority is to ensure that this young girl is safe and has access to the support and services she needs.”

However, many online expressed anger at the initial statement and the update, which they said was too long in coming.

“It’s about time they start calling her a victim,” one Facebook user said in a post. “Police did a disgusting job of handling this case.”

Perez is a Mixtec musician who goes by the name of El Aguila Real y su Ritmo Sabroso, according to his YouTube channel.

Perez is suspected of multiple felony violations: incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said a news conference would be scheduled at a later date.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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