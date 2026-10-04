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Kayaker reportedly tangles with shark while fishing, is bitten, knocked into water, bitten again

Paradise Cove in Malibu with cliffs showing in the background.
A man had his leg caught by a shark after fishing near Paradise Cove Sunday morning in Malibu.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
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A fishing trip turned grisly after a man was reportedly bitten by a shark Sunday morning in Malibu.

The man, not yet identified, was fishing from his kayak about two miles off the coast near Paradise Cove, NBC Los Angeles reported. Around 7:30 a.m. his hook caught a shortfin mako shark.

The fisherman and the shark apparently tangled when the man tried to release the fish.

“The shark bit him, he let the shark go and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford told NBC4.

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He was transported to a local hospital; his condition is unknown. The L.A. County Fire Department, which responded to the incident, could not be reached for additional details as of Sunday evening.

Shark sightings along the coast have surged in recent months. Last month, anglers spotted a giant whale shark swimming off Malibu and Santa Barbara Island, a rare occurrence likely driven by warmer waters from El Niño.

In August, a hammerhead shark was spotted off the Malibu pier. One person who was fishing hooked the shark. But after circling a few times, the shark spat out the bait, leaving fishermen on the pier stunned.

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The shortfin mako shark is known to inhabit the ocean waters off Malibu, and was once a target of commercial fishing in California, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. They are considered dangerous to humans due to their speed, power and size.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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