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Watch dogs pulled from the Pacific after van plunges into the surf near Malibu

Firefighters Rescue Dog After Vehicle Crashes Into Surf Near Malibu VCFD
Firefighters and lifeguards scramble to rescue a dog after a van crashes into the surf near Malibu.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2018: Colleen Shalby, community engagement editor, Los Angeles Times
By Colleen Shalby
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Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a car after it crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Malibu.

The vehicle veered off the road into multiple rocks on Saturday along Highway 1 near Deer Creek.

The driver managed to escape with one dog while another remained trapped inside, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Footage shows waves licking the wreckage as multiple responders attempted to free the canine.

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“Firefighters and CA State Parks Lifeguards accessed the vehicle, safely freed the dog, and carried it up to the roadway. Neither dog appeared to be injured,” the fire department said in a statement.

According to the fire department, one person experienced minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

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Ventura County Fire Department, Federal Fire Ventura County, California State Parks lifeguards, Gold Coast Ambulance and California Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

“This incident highlights the teamwork between VCFD and our area partners in responding to dynamic emergencies requiring all of our collective training.”

The pooches were reunited shortly after the crash. According to a photo from the scene, one appeared to have blood on its hind leg; the other appeared relieved to have its friend back. Both look like very good dogs.

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Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

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