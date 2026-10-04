Watch dogs pulled from the Pacific after van plunges into the surf near Malibu

Firefighters and lifeguards scramble to rescue a dog after a van crashes into the surf near Malibu.

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Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a car after it crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Malibu.

The vehicle veered off the road into multiple rocks on Saturday along Highway 1 near Deer Creek.

The driver managed to escape with one dog while another remained trapped inside, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Footage shows waves licking the wreckage as multiple responders attempted to free the canine.

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“Firefighters and CA State Parks Lifeguards accessed the vehicle, safely freed the dog, and carried it up to the roadway. Neither dog appeared to be injured,” the fire department said in a statement.

Firefighters Rescue Dog After Vehicle Crashes Into Surf Near Malibu

⁰VCFD, Federal Fire Ventura County, CA State Parks Lifeguards, Gold Coast Ambulance, and the CHP responded yesterday to a single-vehicle collision along Highway 1 near Deer Creek Road, north of Malibu.… pic.twitter.com/qxRobNyQ9A — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 4, 2026

According to the fire department, one person experienced minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

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Ventura County Fire Department, Federal Fire Ventura County, California State Parks lifeguards, Gold Coast Ambulance and California Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

“This incident highlights the teamwork between VCFD and our area partners in responding to dynamic emergencies requiring all of our collective training.”

The pooches were reunited shortly after the crash. According to a photo from the scene, one appeared to have blood on its hind leg; the other appeared relieved to have its friend back. Both look like very good dogs.