New video shows PCH crash that killed Nobu Malibu chef

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New video shows the moment that a driver smashed into a car on Pacific Coast Highway over the weekend, killing a Nobu Malibu chef who was sleeping inside the parked vehicle.

In video obtained by KTLA-TV, an SUV can be seen traveling along the highway before smashing into another car. The force of the impact sent the struck car flying forward into another parked vehicle.

The crash, which took place around 7 a.m. Saturday near Carbon Canyon Road in Malibu, killed one person, whom the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified as 51-year-old Ryo Uchimiya.

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Uchimiya had arrived at work early Saturday and was waiting in his car outside Nobu Malibu, a high-end Japanese eatery known for celebrity sightings, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The SUV driver, who authorities said was a 16-year-old boy, appeared to have been speeding, sheriff’s Sgt. John Addington said. No charges had been filed, but the investigation is continuing.

The boy hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities.

“He’s a young kid,” an unnamed witness told KTLA. “His parents didn’t even show up to find him. He was sitting here two hours by himself.”

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The 21-mile stretch of PCH that runs through Malibu is one of the deadliest and most notorious roads in the state, with an average of about four crash-related fatalities per year over the last decade.