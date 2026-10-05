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New video shows PCH crash that killed Nobu Malibu chef

The word Nobu on a wall.
A sign outside Nobu Malibu.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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New video shows the moment that a driver smashed into a car on Pacific Coast Highway over the weekend, killing a Nobu Malibu chef who was sleeping inside the parked vehicle.

In video obtained by KTLA-TV, an SUV can be seen traveling along the highway before smashing into another car. The force of the impact sent the struck car flying forward into another parked vehicle.

The crash, which took place around 7 a.m. Saturday near Carbon Canyon Road in Malibu, killed one person, whom the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified as 51-year-old Ryo Uchimiya.

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Uchimiya had arrived at work early Saturday and was waiting in his car outside Nobu Malibu, a high-end Japanese eatery known for celebrity sightings, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

MALIBU, CA - OCTOBER 17, 2024: Former classmates and friends embrace during a candlelight vigil near the "Ghost Tire" memorial for the four Pepperdine students killed one year ago on Pacific Coast Highway October 17, 2024 in Malibu, California. Sixty one people have been killed along this stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘People are still dying on PCH’: Malibu fights to make its iconic roadway less dangerous

On the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of the Pepperdine University students who were struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu reflects on what it’s done to improve safety on the roadway.

The SUV driver, who authorities said was a 16-year-old boy, appeared to have been speeding, sheriff’s Sgt. John Addington said. No charges had been filed, but the investigation is continuing.

The boy hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities.

“He’s a young kid,” an unnamed witness told KTLA. “His parents didn’t even show up to find him. He was sitting here two hours by himself.”

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The 21-mile stretch of PCH that runs through Malibu is one of the deadliest and most notorious roads in the state, with an average of about four crash-related fatalities per year over the last decade.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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