Delta and Air Canada planes collide on taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport

A Delta and Air Canada planes were involved in a minor collision at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 6.

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A Delta Air Lines plane collided with an Air Canada aircraft while rolling on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

No injuries to crew or passengers were reported.

Delta Air Lines Flight 7 was taxiing for departure when its left wing clipped Air Canada Flight 785’s horizontal stabilizer at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Federal Aviation Association statement

The Air Canada flight was being towed to its gate when the other plane made contact with its tail, an Air Canada spokesperson told NBC 4 news. The FAA is investigating the incident.

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A Delta spokesperson confirmed that the Delta flight was en route to Haneda, Japan at the time of the collision. The plane had 275 customers and 15 crew members on board.

“While taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport, a Delta aircraft made contact with an Air Canada aircraft,” according to the Delta statement. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels.”

Jayson Lowe, chief executive of Ascendant Financial Inc., was on another flight at LAX when he witnessed the collision.

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“I was looking out the window as we were taxiing to our arrival gate and a Delta A350 managed to hit a parked Air Canada plane. A parked plane. I cannot stress this enough,” Lowe wrote in a social media post.

He wrote that “somebody in that Delta cockpit lost spatial awareness near an object roughly the size of a condominium building with wings.”

