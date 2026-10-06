Franklin High student who fell from railing died by suicide, coroner determines

Friends, classmates and community members gather at Franklin High in Highland Park for a vigil for 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, who died at the school Wednesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The 17-year-old Franklin High School student who fell from a fourth-floor railing last week on campus died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

In an online database, the Los Angeles County medical examiner listed the manner of death for Xavier Nungaray-Martinez on Tuesday and noted he suffered from multiple blunt traumatic injuries to the head and torso.

Officials have not released details about what preceded the fall.

But videos that have circulated widely online show an altercation Wednesday in a classroom between two students. Videos reviewed by The Times show one boy striking another who is lying on the ground. The teacher gets between the students, and the boy on the ground slowly gets up. The student doing the beating backs off, giving the other student a shove as he does so.

Advertisement

The assailant still appears agitated, and the teacher, an older man, continues to stand between the two and shouts “Stop” and “Calm down” at the agitated student.

The boy who was hit turns away. Then, the attacker delivers one more punch that knocks the other boy to the floor. He stumbles and then runs out the door. The attacking boy shouts at him: “Run ....! Run ... !” using a racial slur.

In another video, the boy who was hit is near the railing in a corridor outside the classroom. At that point, the boy who appears to be the attacker approaches. The boy at the railing then vaults over it.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Police have not released details about their investigation or whether any arrests have been made.

California Hundreds attend vigil for Franklin High student who fell to his death on campus Community members are expected to gather Thursday evening to mourn a Benjamin Franklin High School student who fell to his death Wednesday at the campus. Police are investigating the fatal fall.

Since Nungaray-Martinez’s death, there’s been an outpouring of grief at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park, with hundreds attending a memorial on campus the day after his death.

Concerns over bullying on campus, as well as a lack of security, have also been raised.

A new online petition, posted by someone identifying themselves as a member of Xavier’s extended family, said the 17-year old “lost his life at Franklin High School in Highland Park due to an avoidable incident of bullying.”

The petition, which identifies the boy as Xavier Amaya Nungaray, calls for the L.A. Unified School District to add more security cameras on campus, install more safeguards along railings and ensure all campuses have police officers staffed on site.

The LAUSD’s primary discipline strategy is based on a counseling practice called restorative justice that emphasizes students learning to take personal responsibility for their actions, as well as taking steps to remedy the consequences of inappropriate behavior.

The school system has added staff in support of this approach, while simultaneously banning school police officers from campus except in emergencies and sharply reducing the size of the school police force.

Advertisement