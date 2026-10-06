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Santa Monica man who was charged with kidnapping UCLA student, raping another woman is found dead

A booking photo of Alexander Schecter.
Alexander Schecter was reported as unconscious and not breathing at his family’s residence on Monday evening, police say.
(UCLA Police Department)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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The Santa Monica man who was in April charged with raping a woman near Culver City and kidnapping a female UCLA student has died by suicide shortly before he was due in court, authorities say.

Alexander Schecter, 26, was reported by a family member as unconscious and not breathing at his family’s residence in the 800 block of San Vicente Boulevard on Monday evening, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Schecter was out on bail, with a preliminary court hearing set for Tuesday at the Airport Courthouse, according to court records.

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He was arrested in March after UCLA Police Department officers said he prevented two female students from exiting his vehicle, then threatened violence. During the investigation, authorities identified him as the suspect in a sexual assault case near Culver City from last October.

In April, he was charged with one count of kidnapping to commit another crime, one count of first degree residential robbery, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count of rape, The Times reported.

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s office released Schecter’s name and manner of death Tuesday, police said. He died by suicide, according to the office’s online records.

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Santa Monica Police Lt. Lewis Gilmour said the department was investigating the case as a suspected suicide and that there was no indication of foul play.

Schecter’s attorney, Debra S. White, said in a statement: “This case raises a broader question about the Me Too movement. It brought necessary attention to sexual misconduct, but the pendulum has swung too far. An accusation can do enormous damage before the full story is known, particularly when prosecutors overcharge and speak publicly as though guilt has already been decided. Taking allegations seriously does not relieve prosecutors of the responsibility to exercise restraint, fairness, and respect for due process.”

Schecter’s family, in a statement provided to The Times by White, criticized L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman’s handling of the case, objecting to the statements his office released earlier this year. They also said Schecter had autism spectrum disorder and anxiety and said the evidence was “more complicated than the headlines suggested.”

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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