UCLA, UC Santa Cruz students among 3 killed in Monterey County crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision outside Salinas that killed three people, two of them from Downey.

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Two students from UCLA and UC Santa Cruz were among three people killed in a horrific head-on crash Sunday in Central California, officials said.

The crash occurred Sunday night outside of Salinas when a black Nissan Altima, headed south on Abbott Street, collided with a white Honda CR-V that was traveling north, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The two drivers of the cars, ages 21 and 20, as well as three other passengers survived the crash, according to the outlet.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, the office of the Monterey County sheriff-coroner identified the three as 19-year-old Abigail Tinoco of Downey, 18-year-old Sebastian Burgos of Downey and 18-year-old Noah Trevino of Soledad.

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Tinoco’s family launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses. In it, Tinoco’s sister wrote that Abigail was a graduate of Downey High School and an athlete on the track and cross-country teams before attending UCLA. She was looking at a career in law.

Burgos’ family also launched a GoFundMe to help with costs associated with his death. His sister wrote in the fundraiser that Burgos had started his first quarter at UC Santa Cruz as a biology major.

A spokesperson for UC Santa Cruz confirmed Burgos was a student at the university.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Sebastian Burgos, a UC Santa Cruz student,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies to Sebastian’s family and friends, who are mourning this tragic loss.”

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The university was also offering support and counseling services to faculty and staff.

A third GoFundMe was created for Trevino to cover the family’s time away from work, medical expenses and other costs from the crash, the fundraiser said.

Officials at UCLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol did not respond to a request for comment.

