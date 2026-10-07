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California

L.A. County supervisors call for ‘bold action’ to improve restraining order system

Los Angeles County Third District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath presents during a L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
Photo of Connor Sheets
Portrait of Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee
By Connor Sheets and Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee
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  • A motion presented at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting calls for steps to improve L.A. County’s system for issuing restraining orders to victims of domestic violence and stalking.
  • Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath cited recent reporting by The Times, which she said had highlighted work that was “not being done across the county to support survivors in need of this critical support.”
  • The motion calls for allocating millions of dollars annually to fully fund nine county-run self-help legal centers that assist people navigating the restraining order process, among other proposals.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath presented a motion Tuesday calling for “bold action” to better protect victims of domestic violence and stalking, seeking to help them more effectively navigate the county’s restraining order system and obtain court-ordered protection.

Horvath cited recent Los Angeles Times reporting on the challenges victims face when obtaining and enforcing restraining orders as an inspiration for the Board of Supervisors motion, which was co-authored by board chair Hilda Solis. The supervisors are scheduled to consider the measure during the board’s Nov. 10 meeting.

“A recent story from the L.A. Times spoke to the process of domestic violence restraining orders and the work done and not being done across the county to support survivors in need of this critical support,” Horvath said.

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The Times’ reporting identified at least 63 women killed in 2024 and 2025 in L.A. County whose cases involved a former partner or close relative arrested or charged with their murder. The deaths accounted for more than 40% of the 156 women killed during that period. At least 10 of those women had filed for restraining orders.

Photo collage illustration of a shadowy face contained in the silhouette of a hand. Restraining order form graphics overlaid

California

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She got a restraining order against her ex — and still ended up dead. Here’s how the system failed her

Nora Villanueva Campanor sought protection from her former partner — and still ended up dead. A Times investigation shows how L.A. County’s system for granting and enforcing restraining orders leaves women vulnerable to violence, even when they manage to escape from abusive relationships.

In July 2024, the county Department of Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention issued a report with more than a dozen recommendations for reducing domestic violence homicides by improving access to restraining orders. Today, most of those recommendations have not yet been implemented.

The office said the delay was the result of insufficient funding and challenges with coordinating between the many agencies responsible for the county’s restraining order system.

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If passed, the motion would mandate reports from the county’s chief executive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the departments of Public Health, Mental Health, Consumer and Business Affairs, Public Social Services, and Homeless Services to assess current efforts, improvement plans and additional funding needs.

“We know that domestic violence restraining orders protect survivors and I believe the board must take every step possible to better support and protect our survivors,” she said. “The county,” she added, “must step up and lead in this space.”

Collage illustration of a woman's partial face and boxes made from green thread to represent paperwork forms

California

Why is it so hard to get a restraining order? Only 1 in 5 granted in L.A. County

The restraining order system is “riddled with barriers and drop-out points,” and can be very difficult to navigate, according to victims of domestic violence and advocates interviewed by The Times, often leaving those who seek protection more vulnerable than when they began.

The motion calls for allocating millions of dollars annually to fully fund nine county-run self-help legal centers that assist people navigating the restraining order process.

It would also officially identify “Gender-Based Violence and Intimate Partner Violence” as a priority for the Board of Supervisors, and require a presentation from the Sheriff’s Department on how the agency plans to improve its handling of restraining orders.

The Office of Violence Prevention would be required to develop a plan for a “peer navigator model” to guide survivors through the restraining order system.

The Department of Homeless Services and Housing would be asked for an assessment of what additional resources would be necessary to provide emergency beds for all people fleeing intimate partner violence.

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Connor Sheets

Connor Sheets is an investigative and enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee

Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk. She was previously the data editor at Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering education across several cities and states. LaMarr LeMee has a master’s degree in information design and data visualization from the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University.

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