Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Passenger gunned down Culver City bus driver after he refused to pull over, prosecutors say

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on a Culver City bus.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting Oct. 1 on a CulverCity bus on South Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The passenger accused of fatally shooting a CulverCity bus driver after he wouldn’t stop the bus in traffic has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jose Antonio Zayas boarded the bus on Oct. 1, and at one point allegedly asked the bus driver to stop so he could get off.

The driver, Bruce Rodriguez, was unable to stop because of traffic and the position of the bus along South Centinela Avenue in Mar Vista at the time, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

Prosecutors alleged that Zayas took out a handgun and shot Rodriguez several times, killing him; Zayas then went to the front of the bus, took his bicycle from the rack and fled.

“This was a senseless and brutal act that took the life of a man simply doing his job and serving our community,” said Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park in the statement.

Zayas was found the following day and arrested.

The 55-year-old faces special circumstance allegations with the murder charge, including the murder of transportation personnel and the use of a firearm. He faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

The deadly shooting prompted an outpouring of support for Rodriguez, who left behind a wife, a 3-year-old son and a 6-month-old baby.

Dozens of family and friends gathered outside Wildwood Elementary School in Culver City on Saturday for a memorial celebrating Rodriguez.

“Bruce served his community from behind the wheel,” Kathy Sanchez, Rodriguez’s sister-in-law said in a GoFundMe campaign. “The role he loved most was at home, where he got to be a husband and a dad.”

Zayas appeared in court Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to Nov. 5, according to the district attorney’s office.

In a statement, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said the charges filed against Zayas were vital to keep passengers and drivers safe in the region’s public transportation system.

“Our transit systems must be safe for every driver, commuter and community member,” Hochman said in the statement.

Advertisement

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 3: A New Era

    Reggie Bush was the face of USC football’s glory years — and one of the figures at the center of its collapse. But behind the saga was a group of men trying to build a sports agency around Bush, and in the process, said they provided him and his family with the benefits that would ultimately bring the NCAA down on USC.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Why Latinos Love Horror: La Llorona, Guillermo del Toro & “Chupacabra Versus Everybody”

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito kick off spooky season with a simple question: why do Latinos show up for horror like it’s a religious obligation?

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement