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Fast-moving Danny fire prompts evacuations in Gorman, closes stretch of the I-5

Firefighters battle flames on a hillside.
Firefighters battle the Danny fire, which broke out Thursday near the Grapevine.
(KTLA)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A fast-growing fire that broke out Thursday near the Grapevine has prompted an evacuation order and closed a stretch of the 5 Freeway, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement shortly before 5 p.m. that that its crews were responding to a 10-acre brush fire in Gorman.

Around 5:45 p.m., the department said the blaze, dubbed the Danny fire, had spurred an evacuation order for an area roughly bounded by Old Ridge Road in the east and Interstate 5 near Bald Mountain in the west. As of about 6:45 p.m., the fire had blackened about 140 acres and was 7% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

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“Gather family, pets, and LEAVE NOW,” the alert read. “Your safety is in danger if you stay.”

Evacuation warnings were issued for nearby areas including in the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Sgt. Christian Stevens, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Southern Division, said that the 5 Freeway was shut down in both directions in the Grapevine, near Smokey Bear Road, from about 4:30 p.m. to around 6:30, at which point some lanes were reopened.

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Stevens said the closures were necessary because smoke was affecting road visibility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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