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NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 splashes down off L.A. coast after 100-million-mile orbital journey

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Los Angeles.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Los Angeles on Thursday.
(Keegan Barber / NASA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • The four members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 spent time aboard the International Space Station conducting spacewalks and advancing research that will benefit future space exploration.
  • The space station traveled more than 100 million miles, completing 3,792 orbits around Earth.

A nearly eight-month stint aboard the International Space Station came to a splashing end for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 on Thursday, when their recovery vessel safely splashed down off the coast of Los Angeles.

The four crew members spent 237 days living and working inside the space station — advancing scientific research while traveling more than 100 million miles, completing 3,792 orbits around Earth, NASA officials said in a statement.

The crew is expected to fly back to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston following medical screenings, officials said.

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The SpaceX Crew-12 mission launched Feb. 13, and the crew docked with the space station a day later.

Artemis II crew members Reid Wiseman, from left, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen stand as President Donald Trump speaks during Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Science & Medicine

Artemis II astronauts reunite with their moonship three months after record-breaking flight

The Artemis II astronauts who flew around the moon earlier this year are back in Florida, reunited with their capsule and launch team.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

It was the second mission for Meir and Fedyaev and the first for Hathaway and Adenot, according to NASA. Officials said Meir completed four spacewalks — bringing her career total to seven, the third-most by a woman at NASA.

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Adenot completed three spacewalks while also becoming the first French woman to venture outside the orbital outpost.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said crew members also helped advance important research that will benefit future explorations, as well as the planet.

Los Angeles, CA - February 01: The Snow Moon from Koreatown on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Science & Medicine

Discarded SpaceX rocket crashes into moon

Independent scientists said it appears a SpaceX rocket, about the size of a school bus, has crashed into the moon.

The research work included testing stem cell production, creating and testing IV fluid, and studying how the bacteria that cause pneumonia can lead to long‑term heart damage. The crew also conducted nutrition-focused research and examined how physical characteristics may affect blood flow during spaceflight to help keep astronauts safe and healthy on future missions.

“NASA’s activities supporting the International Space Station — transporting crew, conducting impactful research, and maintaining critical national assets — enable the science, engineering, and risk‑reduction needed for future missions across the solar system,” said Dana Weigel, manager of NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program at the Johnson Space Center. “We’re grateful for the dedication across the human spaceflight team that makes this possible, and we’re thrilled to welcome Jessica, Jack, Sophie, and Andrey home.”

NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program provides reliable access to space while maximizing research and development by partnering with private U.S. companies, including SpaceX, to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

NASA said crew members will discuss their science mission during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Johnson Space Center.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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