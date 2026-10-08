NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 splashes down off L.A. coast after 100-million-mile orbital journey

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Los Angeles on Thursday.

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A nearly eight-month stint aboard the International Space Station came to a splashing end for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 on Thursday, when their recovery vessel safely splashed down off the coast of Los Angeles.

The four crew members spent 237 days living and working inside the space station — advancing scientific research while traveling more than 100 million miles, completing 3,792 orbits around Earth, NASA officials said in a statement.

The crew is expected to fly back to the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston following medical screenings, officials said.

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The SpaceX Crew-12 mission launched Feb. 13, and the crew docked with the space station a day later.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

It was the second mission for Meir and Fedyaev and the first for Hathaway and Adenot, according to NASA. Officials said Meir completed four spacewalks — bringing her career total to seven, the third-most by a woman at NASA.

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Adenot completed three spacewalks while also becoming the first French woman to venture outside the orbital outpost.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said crew members also helped advance important research that will benefit future explorations, as well as the planet.

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The research work included testing stem cell production, creating and testing IV fluid, and studying how the bacteria that cause pneumonia can lead to long‑term heart damage. The crew also conducted nutrition-focused research and examined how physical characteristics may affect blood flow during spaceflight to help keep astronauts safe and healthy on future missions.

“NASA’s activities supporting the International Space Station — transporting crew, conducting impactful research, and maintaining critical national assets — enable the science, engineering, and risk‑reduction needed for future missions across the solar system,” said Dana Weigel, manager of NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program at the Johnson Space Center. “We’re grateful for the dedication across the human spaceflight team that makes this possible, and we’re thrilled to welcome Jessica, Jack, Sophie, and Andrey home.”

NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program provides reliable access to space while maximizing research and development by partnering with private U.S. companies, including SpaceX, to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

NASA said crew members will discuss their science mission during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Johnson Space Center.