One killed after sheriff’s deputy collision sets off chain-reaction crash in Commerce, officials say

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed when a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy set off a deadly chain-reaction crash in the city of Commerce while rushing to another emergency overnight.

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A person was killed Thursday morning after a car crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy set off a chain-reaction collision in Commerce, according to authorities.

Deputies were responding around 1:20 a.m. to a call about an unconscious person in the road not breathing when one responding deputy drove into the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Sheila Avenue and hit a car, which then collided with another vehicle, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies rendered aid to the person injured and requested that the Los Angeles County Fire Department respond to the scene, according to the statement.

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The driver of the first car hit by the deputy was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle was uninjured, according to the statement.

The deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The deputy and the person killed haven’t been publicly identified.

According to KTLA video footage, the area was cordoned off with yellow caution tape during the investigation. The sheriff’s vehicle also appeared to have damage to the front of the car.