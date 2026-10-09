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Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles Long Beach after midnight

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning before 1 a.m. in Long Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
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Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

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A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning before 1 a.m. in Long Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Signal Hill and 3 miles from Carson at about 12:44 a.m., the USGS reported.

“It felt like something hit my house real quick,” one user on X said.

A Times reporter in Long Beach said it woke up them up and terrified their pet cat, which hid under a dining room table.

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There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS here.

Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS, contributed to this report.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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