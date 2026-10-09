Infuencer Adva Lavie found competent to stand trial on charges she ripped off wealthy suitors

Photo of Adva Lavie released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Lavie is accused of targeting older men across L.A. County through dating apps and social media platforms, posing as their girlfriend before robbing their homes.

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A social media influencer accused of ripping off wealthy suitors is competent to stand trial in Los Angeles County on criminal charges that she seduced and stole from rich men, a judge announced Friday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi said Friday that psychiatrist Dr. Phani Tumu found OnlyFans model and influencer Adva Lavie “presently competent,” and that criminal proceedings will resume in the Van Nuys courthouse after more than a month of delays. Lavie, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, was not in the Hollywood court Friday.

Her attorneys, who argued she was not competent to stand trial, agreed with the determination given the passage of time. Lavie has been in the Los Angeles County Jail since July, when she was arrested while out at a Beverly Hills restaurant for not wearing her court-assigned ankle monitor.

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Lavie, 29, who also goes by the names Mia Ventura, Shoshana and Shana, is charged with two counts of grand theft and two counts of first-degree residential burglary from incidents that allegedly happened between 2023 and 2025 in L.A. County.

Lavie used dating apps to steal from wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, prosecutors said in charging documents.

A search warrant obtained by The Times revealed that the influencer was also under investigation for allegedly drugging her one-time billionaire fiancé with ketamine. The Los Angeles Police Department in August sought a warrant to search her phone. In the warrant request, the LAPD said a Beverly Hills police detective saw Lavie in July taking selfies inside the French Mediterranean restaurant Azur while out on bail. According to the warrant, the detective, Steve Own, noted she did not appear to be wearing her court-appointed ankle monitor.

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“Own was familiar with Lavie because he himself had been investigating whether Lavie was drugging her fiancé Steve Cloobeck with ketamine,” LAPD Det. Andrea Marsh wrote in the warrant affidavit.

Cloobeck, 64, is a one-time California gubernatorial candidate and a well-known figure in Democratic politics. He had already filed a report with Beverly Hills police, a source familiar with the case told The Times. The details of that report were not available, and the circumstances around the department’s drugging investigation were not revealed in the warrant. Beverly Hills police declined to comment.

Jeremy Lessen, one of Lavie’s criminal attorneys, has declined to comment on the drugging allegation.

According to the LAPD warrant that revealed the ketamine investigation, while Lavie was out on bail last year, she went to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. During that trip, Indio police say she stole an $8,600 Rolex, $700 Louis Vuitton sunglasses, a $700 Louis Vuitton card holder, nearly $2,000 in cash and drove off in the victim’s Cybertruck.

Stephen Cloobeck speaks during his 2025 campaign for governor. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

When the Beverly Hills detective spotted Lavie at the restaurant without her ankle monitor, the warrant says, he reached out to officials who confirmed Lavie’s monitor showed her location at the nearby Peninsula Hotel. She was then taken into custody.

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After her arrest, Lavie’s attorneys unsuccessfully sought a mental health diversion for her case. During a hearing over that issue last month, prosecutors revealed jailhouse recordings in which Lavie bragged about exploiting Cloobeck.

In May, Cloobeck was arrested and charged with three counts of attempting to dissuade a witness from testifying and one count of harassment for making annoying phone calls, according to a criminal complaint. The name of the witness at the heart of those allegations has not been disclosed.

Cloobeck’s attorney has called the charges false. A spokesman for the billionaire declined to comment on the Beverly Hills drug investigation.