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‘Pretty Little Liars’ actor Keegan Allen says he was victim of armed robbery in bloody video

May 2019 photo of actor Keegan Allen in Los Angeles.
May 2019 photo of actor Keegan Allen in Los Angeles.
(JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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“Pretty Little Liars” actor Keegan Allen said he was the victim of an armed robbery in West Hollywood Thursday night, sharing a video of himself on Instagram in a West Hollywood parking lot smeared with blood.

“I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply,” Allen says to the camera, with steaks of blood running running down from his forehead and eyebrow. “These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off.”

Laurel Supply, a neighborhood organic market, is located in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard off Holloway Drive.

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In the video, Allen shared what appears to be security camera video overlooking the parking lot showing the robbery happen. The grainy video shows two people wearing black and appearing to threaten Allen with weapons as he holds out his arms and removes his watch. Then, one of the men appears to pistol whip him twice before they run off.

The video then cuts back to Allen, bloodied and walking through the parking lot in a daze.

“Umm, I, I uh, they had masks on,” he says, holding up his hand, covered in blood. “They took my watch though. They took my watch.”

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a robbery report there about 9:05 p.m. Thursday.

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The department did not identify Allen by name but said the victim told deputies “one suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet. Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun.”

The robbers then escaped in a vehicle. Allen was treated for his injuries at the scene and released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact West Hollywood Station detectives at (310) 855-8850.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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