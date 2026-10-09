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SoCal business owner hid cameras in bathroom — and his shoe — for secret recordings, police allege

Cars are lined up and hoisted aloft in a car repair shop.
According to police, cameras were hidden in the bathroom at Young’s Automotive in Covina.
(Google Maps)
By Iris KwokStaff Writer 
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A Southern California business owner is accused of hiding “numerous” cameras in his shop’s bathroom to secretly record people as well as concealing a camera in his shoe to take upskirt photos, police say.

Covina auto repair shop owner Bryce Neighbors, 39, was arrested on Sept. 30 in the 1200 block of North Palm Avenue in Upland on suspicion of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material following an ongoing investigation, the Ontario Police Department said in a statement.

Neighbors was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges, including commercial distribution of obscene material depicting minors and possessing or controlling child sex abuse material. He posted bail and was released on Oct. 1, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department inmate records show.

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The Upland resident owns Young’s Automotive in Covina, according to the statement, where he allegedly placed the cameras to record unsuspecting victims using the bathroom.

The Ontario Police Department said in a statement Thursday that detectives from its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were seeking the public’s help in finding additional victims.

Anyone with witness or victim information can contact the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711.

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Iris Kwok

Iris Kwok is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was a 2025-26 reporting fellow at The Times and previously covered the environment at Berkeleyside. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied political science and music. A lifelong cellist, she has written about classical music for the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Classical Voice. She grew up in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region.

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