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2 children fatally shot reportedly in broad daylight in attempted murder-suicide in Pico-Union

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Los Angeles police say two children, ages 4 and 10, were shot Sunday afternoon in Pico-Union by a man believed to be their father.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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Two children were shot and killed by a man believed to be their father in Pico-Union on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man then shot himself.

The children were thought to be 4 and 10 years old, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. near Catalina Street and Venice Boulevard.

According to KTLA, a witness riding an L.A. Metro bus said she saw the drama unfold in broad daylight. Police could not confirm those details, but video from local news stations showed L.A. Fire Department and police vehicles gathered at a site on a sidewalk, and a street was blocked off by yellow police tape.

The children and the man were transported to a hospital, where the children were pronounced dead. The man, whose condition was not immediately clear, remains in custody at the hospital.

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Police do not believe there is any remaining threat to the community.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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