Former police officers, daughter killed in suspected murder-suicide in upscale Calif. neighborhood

Ann and Kevin Mannix were found dead at their Marin County home along with their 24-year-old daughter.

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Two former police officers and their daughter were killed Sunday in their home in an affluent Northern California neighborhood in what authorities believed to be a double murder-suicide.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting inside a home on Strawberry Circle, in the waterfront community of Strawberry in Marin County.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three deceased adults: Kevin Mannix, 68; Ann Elizabeth Corriea Mannix, 65; and Katherine Elizabeth Mannix, 24, according to a statement Monday. All three were identified as residents of the unincorporated Mill Valley area. An individual who lives at the residence called 911, according to local news reporting. The person was not injured, and their identity and relationship to the family were not disclosed.

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Although the investigation is in its early stages, sheriff’s officials indicated that Kevin Mannix was believed to have killed his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself. Autopsies are set for Tuesday.

San Francisco Police Department Chief Derrick Lew in a statement Monday confirmed that Kevin Mannix and Ann Mannix were retired San Francisco police officers. The statement also identified the 24-year-old as the couple’s daughter.

Lew expressed his sorrow at the deaths of the family members and said the department was in mourning.

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“My heart goes out to all their family members, friends and colleagues at the SFPD as we all work to process this tragedy,” Lew said in the statement, adding that he has been in touch with Marin County Sheriff Jamie Scardina regarding the investigation.

“There are no words that can fully capture the depth of this tragedy, nor are there simple answers to the painful questions we are all asking,” the San Francisco Police Officers Assn. said in a statement.

Lew highlighted Ann Mannix’s accomplishments within the department, where she worked for more than three decades, rose to the rank of deputy chief and was the first woman to lead the department’s tactical company. According to the association’s statement, she was also the first woman to join the SWAT team.

Ann Mannix was a fourth-generation San Franciscan who grew up in the Jordan Park neighborhood and was involved in sports teams from youth, according to her biography on the San Francisco Police League Activities website. She also served as a volunteer youth basketball coach.

Former Police Sgt. Kevin Mannix worked out of the San Francisco Police Department’s Taraval Station for 27 years before retiring, according to the association in June 2018. At the time, he wrote in the station’s community newsletter that he was looking forward to a “new life of leisure and with family and friends.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that he was a former investigator for the San Francisco district attorney’s office.