Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Historic Black church in South L.A. burns for a third time

Firefighters battled heavy flames from outside of a two-story church in South Los Angeles.
Firefighters worked for 1 hour and 36 minutes battling heavy flames from outside of a previously burned, two-story church in Historic South Central Los Angeles.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A historic Black church in South Los Angeles that had been severely damaged in two previous fires went up in flames for a third time before sunrise Monday.

A fire at the vacant house of worship at East 27th and Paloma streets was reported just after 3:30 a.m., and the two-story wooden building “looks like it’s going to be a complete tear-down,” said Jennifer Middleton, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames ripped through the roof, and it took about 180 firefighters more than an hour and 36 minutes to knock down the blaze at 1001 E. 27th St.

Advertisement

An arson investigation is underway, Middleton said.

“Luckily, there are no injuries,” she said, adding that heavy equipment crews were on scene early Monday doing some demolition work. The building, she said, has been red-tagged. While there potentially is smoke or water damage to some neighboring structures, the fire was contained to the church.

The former Crouch Memorial Church of God in Christ was built in 1905, according to property records, and is part of a historic Black neighborhood, the 27th Street Historic District, that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It first burned in October 2013 in a massive blaze during which two Los Angeles firefighters were injured.

Advertisement

When firefighters arrived that morning, they saw flames shooting from the attic. Within 15 minutes of their arrival, portions of the attic and second floor collapsed, trapping a firefighter in heavily burning debris and forcing him to use his emergency air canister to breathe, according to an LAFD significant incident summary report.

“I got fire all around me ... I got fire all around me,” he could be heard saying over emergency radio transmissions before his colleagues carried him to safety. Another firefighter involved in the rescue was briefly evaluated for injuries, the report said.

A third firefighter was injured by what he said felt like an electric shock while he was on an aerial ladder spraying water onto the building.

Fire officials said that blaze appeared to have been accidental. At the time, Lawrence Magee, then 66, who has been the church’s pastor since 2011, said he may have unintentionally started the fire after he turned on a gas heater, telling reporters outside the charred building: “I feel terrible.”

“The historic church suffered grave damage and is considered a total loss monetarily,” the 2013 LAFD report read.

But the blighted, white-painted structure stood for more than a decade. Graffiti covered its charred facade, and it became a source of frustration for the neighborhood, attracting squatters and illegal garbage dumping.

Advertisement

The dilapidated building burned in another fire in 2024.

The abandoned Romanesque Revival-style building has been the source of numerous complaints to the city’s Department of Building and Safety since the initial fire. This September, the department ordered the building’s owner to “immediately remove all fired damaged debris that pose a Present, immenent, extreme and immediate hazard or danger to life or limb, health or safety.”

Property records show Crouch Memorial Church of God in Christ as the property’s most recent owner. Magee could not be reached for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a general assignment reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Trial of Errol Flynn

    On screen, Errol Flynn played a series of daredevils, fortune hunters, and suave romantics. Off screen, he lived a life of outsize debauchery and recklessness, including a persistent interest in underage girls. In 1943, at the height of his fame, he faced trial in Los Angeles on charges of statutory rape.

  • California Politics Podcast thumbnail

    What Kind of Governor Does California Want?

    In our first episode, the L.A. Times columnist George Skelton sizes up the governors he’s known, what made them successful and whether the next one can measure up.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Boiling Point Live at Climate Week NYC

    How do you get more people to care about climate change — and tell riveting stories along the way? Boiling Point explored that question at a live event during this year’s New York City Climate Week at Columbia University’s Climate School.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement