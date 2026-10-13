Suspicious bags at Disneyland prompt bomb squad response, evacuation

Disneyland security alerted the Anaheim Police Department on Monday night to two bags someone had left near a roundabout, including one with marbles inside and wires sticking out of it. Above, a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the center plaza inside the amusement park.

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Two suspicious bags left near the main entrance to Disneyland prompted a bomb squad response Monday night, officials said.

Disneyland security alerted the Anaheim Police Department at about 9:50 p.m. to two bags someone had left near a roundabout, including one with marbles inside and wires sticking out of it and another with duct tape on top and sharp instruments sticking out of it, Sgt. Eric Anderson said. One of the bags was on a dolly.

Officers evacuated Disneyland visitors, directing them to another exit, and requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad to check out the bags. Shortly before midnight, the squad determined the bags were harmless and contained no explosives, Anderson said.

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Police believe the bags were left intentionally to look suspicious, Anderson said, and are looking for whomever was responsible.