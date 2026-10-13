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Suspicious bags at Disneyland prompt bomb squad response, evacuation

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland
Disneyland security alerted the Anaheim Police Department on Monday night to two bags someone had left near a roundabout, including one with marbles inside and wires sticking out of it. Above, a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the center plaza inside the amusement park.
(Arwen Clemans / Los Angeles Times)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 

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Two suspicious bags left near the main entrance to Disneyland prompted a bomb squad response Monday night, officials said.

Disneyland security alerted the Anaheim Police Department at about 9:50 p.m. to two bags someone had left near a roundabout, including one with marbles inside and wires sticking out of it and another with duct tape on top and sharp instruments sticking out of it, Sgt. Eric Anderson said. One of the bags was on a dolly.

Officers evacuated Disneyland visitors, directing them to another exit, and requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad to check out the bags. Shortly before midnight, the squad determined the bags were harmless and contained no explosives, Anderson said.

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Police believe the bags were left intentionally to look suspicious, Anderson said, and are looking for whomever was responsible.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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