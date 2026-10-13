Gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in Tupac Shakur’s murder

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The man who orchestrated the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, fueling a bicoastal feud that involved gang members and record company executives, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

While sentencing Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Tuesday, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Lynn Kierny said: “You don’t get to take a man from his family ... and just walk away from it, especially Tupac Shakur. The world never forgot about him and his death, and neither did Las Vegas.”

The jury convicted Davis, 63, of murder and use of a deadly weapon for orchestrating the rapper’s fatal shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, and sentenced him to consecutive terms of 20 years to life, 40 years to life in total.

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During the two-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Davis, as his gang’s shot caller, arranged Shakur’s killing by passing a .40-caliber handgun to fellow members of the Southside Crips-Burris Street gang as they rode in a Cadillac near the Las Vegas Strip. The key evidence included interviews Davis gave authorities, a documentary and his own 2019 memoir detailing the killing.

“I am going to appeal this case for sure,” Davis told the judge before his sentencing.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, center, arrives for a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Las Vegas after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. (John Locher / Pool Photo)

Shakur’s 1996 killing came during a fraught time in the rap world. Death Row Records, run at the time by Marion “Suge” Knight, was in a cross-country rivalry with Bad Boy Records, run by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

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When Shakur was killed, it sparked conspiracy theories about who was involved as well as introspection in the music industry. It also ignited a 10-day gang war in Compton.

For Shakur’s family, the effects were personal and devastating.

Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac’s sister, told the judge the killing had crippled her family, as he was the provider for two dozen relatives and “my shining star, my shining prince.”

His death left her with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal issues, she said.

“I do believe that when you take a life like that, you deserve every minute, every minute of the maximum amount of punishment, time to sit down and contemplate what you’ve done to this world, not just to me,” Shakur told the judge Tuesday.

Davis, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo argued Tuesday, profited off the rapper’s death in writing his memoir and “deserved the maximum possible sentence.”

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Shakur’s death was the result of a revenge plot.

Hours before the shooting, Shakur, Knight and members of the Mob Piru gang associated with Death Row Records had beaten Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand. The beating was captured on security camera and occurred just after a Mike Tyson fight that drew the rich and famous to the venue.

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Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, center, attends the trial of Duane Davis during a sentencing hearing after Davis’ murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (John Locher—Pool / Associated Press)

Anderson’s beating was spurred by an earlier incident in which he allegedly snatching a Death Row chain from a member of the Mob Piru gang at the Lakewood Mall.

On the night of Shakur’s murder, Davis handed a gun to a shooter who opened fire on the rapper and Knight as they sat inside a car on the Strip. Shakur died six days later at 25 years old.

During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony from Los Angeles and Las Vegas police investigators, journalists and Davis’ own 2019 memoir about the killing, as evidence against him.

Anthony Michael Sanft, Davis’ defense lawyer, throughout the trial maintained that the prosecution’s case was no better than rumor and hearsay, as they had no forensic evidence, eyewitnesses or physical evidence placing Davis in the car with the shooter.

“The state wants you to believe this was a confession, that he was somehow there in person at the time of the shooting,” Sanft told jurors. “We can’t even put Davis in Las Vegas.”

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An investigation into the 1997 murder of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace in Los Angeles ultimately led to the break in Shakur’s killing. Former LAPD Homicide Det. Daryn Dupree testified that Davis said during a 2008 federal task force investigation into Wallace’s killing that he knew about that shooting and then indicated: “We did the other one.”

Davis was given a proffer agreement for his testimony with the task force, meaning he agreed to provide information in exchange for possible benefit.

That statement shifted investigators’ focus to the Shakur killing.

During the trial, the prosecution played a recording of the task force interview in which Davis said Terrence Brown was the driver of the Cadillac that night, with Anderson and Deandrae “Big Dre” Smith in the back and himself in the passenger seat.

Davis told the task force, led by the L.A. Police Department, that they only noticed Knight and Shakur in the BMW because some women were yelling at the rapper.

“Tupac gave himself away; otherwise, they would have got away,” Davis can be heard saying on the recording.

“I saw a bullet go into Suge’s head,” he says. “I thought he was dead.”

Clark County chief prosecutors told jurors that when Davis published his memoir, he waived his rights under the 2008 proffer deal. Prosecutors could then use his interviews with the LAPD and Las Vegas police as evidence. Davis’ attorney argued to the jury that the memoir was merely an attempt to sell books, and that Davis fabricated his role in Shakur’s death.