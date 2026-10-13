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California

Westside residents without air conditioning, we want to hear from you

illustration of a man in the desert with a large hot sun behind him. a wavy heat effect animates.
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

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It may be cooler out today, but temperatures will warm back up to the high 80s by Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. We’re continuing to report on heat impacts and would love to hear from readers.

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