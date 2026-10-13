Westside residents without air conditioning, we want to hear from you
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It may be cooler out today, but temperatures will warm back up to the high 80s by Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. We’re continuing to report on heat impacts and would love to hear from readers.
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